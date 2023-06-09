Three legends fighting on SmackDown, former NXT UK star showcased - 5 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

Last week's WWE Network & Peacock input was slow by the weekend but busy earlier in the week thanks to new classic content being added on-demand. Unfortunately, this week will continue the slow weekend theme but without a massive bulk of mid-week programming.

Monday featured a new episode of RAW Talk sans Jackie Redmond, who is on assignment covering the NHL. Tuesday featured the prior week's episode of NXT added on-demand.

Wednesday was slightly busier. A month-old episode of Monday Night RAW was made available alongside a new episode of The Bump. Zelina Vega was the in-studio guest, but LA Knight & Tiffany Stratton also appeared. Lastly, a new episode of This Week In WWE was added to the archives on Thursday.

Only five full-length programs will arrive on the platforms this weekend unless World Wrestling Entertainment throws a curveball our way. This article will look at the new programming ready to arrive.

Below are five shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#5. The SmackDown LowDown will return with a new episode

A new episode of The SmackDown LowDown will be arriving on WWE Network & Peacock this weekend. The program will be available for subscribers on Saturday, June 10th, at 10 am EST.

The series typically features Matt Camp & Jackie Redmond breaking down the action from the previous night's Friday Night SmackDown broadcast. In addition to their analysis, three interviews featuring stars of the brand are slotted in throughout the program.

Six superstars were interviewed across three segments on last week's show. SmackDown's Megan Morant spoke with Kit Wilson, Elton Prince, and Austin Theory. She then chatted with both IYO SKY & Bayley. Lastly, NXT's McKenzie Mitchell, filling in for Kayla Braxton, spoke with LA Knight. You can see those chats in the video above.

#4. wXw Wrestling will offer another video

A new wXw Wrestling program is set to arrive on both WWE Network and Peacock on Saturday, June 10th. The German wrestling promotion's new video will be added around noon EST.

The program set to arrive is wXw We Love Wrestling #43. The show is billed as 16 Carat Gold Revenge and took place on March 25th, 2023. The main event featured Maggot and Ahura in a Street Fight.

Three former WWE NXT UK stars appeared on the program. This includes Alexander Wolfe & Metehan, regulars in wXw. Additionally, Amale, one of NXT UK's top female stars, battled Ava Everett on this program.

#3. WWE Main Event & #2. Friday Night SmackDown, two recent shows will be added on-demand

Three legends. AJ Styles vs. Edge vs. Rey Mysterio was a great match. It was surreal to see them face each other on SmackDown.Three legends. https://t.co/CH1mQLsFMT

Two shows that recently aired on other platforms will soon be added to the WWE Network & Peacock. These events weren't initially made available on-demand due to contractual obligations with FOX and Hulu.

WWE Main Event from May 25th, 2023, will be available on Saturday, June 10th. The show featured four of RAW's most underrated female stars. The opening bout saw Tegan Nox clash with Dana Brooke. The main event featured Nikki Cross vs. Emma.

Friday Night SmackDown from May 12th, 2023, will be added on-demand on Sunday, June 11th. The show featured two big Triple Threat Matches, one of which saw AJ Styles, Edge, and Rey Mysterio clash in a legends dream match. The show also featured Cameron Grimes' in-ring debut.

#1. NXT Level Up will stream

Charlie Dempsey vs. Dante Chen

NXT Level Up is set to return with a new episode on Friday, June 9th. The program will air at 10 pm EST on WWE Network & Peacock immediately following the conclusion of SmackDown on FOX. Unfortunately, Peacock users cannot watch on-demand afterward due to the aforementioned contractual obligations associated with the company's various programs.

Three big matches have been taped for the upcoming edition of NXT Level Up. Luca Crusifino will battle Myles Borne in a bout that was actually taped the prior week, with the company seemingly taping ahead for what may be an eventual double taping of NXT.

In addition to that bout, the lightning-quick and talented Nathan Frazer will battle Tavion Heights in singles competition. Lastly, Charlie Dempsey will go one-on-one with Dante Chen. Drew Gulak will likely be by Dempsey's side for the bout, as has become the norm.

