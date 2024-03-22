5 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend - WrestleMania special, RAW stars competing on past SmackDown, and more

WWE Network and Peacock have been a bit lackluster lately in terms of new programming. While the vault has plenty of exciting content for fans to go back and see, new shows are coming in at an extremely slow pace.

This past week has been an unfortunately all-too-common example of this. Monday, for instance, just featured an episode of RAW Talk. Tuesday was not much better, as the upload was a week-old edition of NXT. Still, both were entertaining programs.

Wednesday kept things up with the standard, albeit entertaining, shows that fans see each week arriving. This includes a month-old edition of Monday Night RAW and a new episode of WWE's The Bump featuring Johnny Gargano and a women's roundtable. Lastly, This Week In WWE streamed on Thursday.

While both platforms have been slow in recent weeks, there will be a new original special this weekend. Additionally, a handful of programs that aired elsewhere and brand-new in-ring content will be available. If you want to make an informed decision on what to check out, keep reading.

Below are five shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#5. The SmackDown LowDown will stream

A new edition of The SmackDown LowDown will be streaming this weekend. More specifically, the popular series' next installment will be available on WWE Network and Peacock on Saturday, March 23, at around 12 PM EST.

The series features Megan Morant and another WWE personality breaking down all of the action and drama from SmackDown the prior night. Three select interviews are included, which were filmed backstage at the arena where SmackDown had been held.

Last week's edition of The SmackDown LowDown can be seen on-demand, and the interview portion is in the video above. Three duos were featured in total. This includes the talented New Catch Republic, A-Town Down Under, and the pair of Dakota Kai and IYO SKY from Damage CTRL.

#4. WWE Main Event & #3. SmackDown, two shows that aired elsewhere are set to arrive

Expand Tweet

In what has become a standard move on a near-weekly basis, WWE Network and Peacock will see two new additions in the form of shows that have already aired on alternative platforms. This includes SmackDown from the FOX Network and Main Event from Hulu. Both uploads are delayed due to contractual obligations with their respective platforms.

WWE Main Event from March 7, 2024, will become available for subscribers on March 23, 2024. This show was headlined by NXT's Gallus taking on Monday Night RAW's Creed Brothers. The talented Candice LeRae also took on Chelsea Green in a singles competition.

The February 23, 2024, episode of Friday Night SmackDown will be added to the archives on Sunday, March 24, 2024. This edition of the show featured several RAW Superstars, including Liv Morgan and Drew McIntyre, both of whom competed on the blue brand ahead of the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event.

#2. NXT Level Up will stream

Expand Tweet

A new episode of NXT Level Up will be streaming on WWE Network and Peacock later tonight. The show will begin immediately following SmackDown on FOX at 10 PM EST, and the program typically lasts for around half an hour. Just keep in mind that Peacock users won't be able to watch on-demand after first streaming for a few weeks.

As has become the norm for most episodes of NXT Level Up, this edition of the series will feature three matches. This includes the return of Eddy Thorpe, who will go one-on-one with Uriah Connors, who is the son of Fit Finlay.

Beyond that main event, Tavion Heights will take on the debuting Saquon Shugars, who is best known as Lucky Ali. Additionally, Lainey Reed will make her NXT Level Up debut and battle OTM's Jaida Parker.

#1. This Is Awesome is returning with a new episode

This Is Awesome's graphic

A new episode of WWE This Is Awesome will also be streaming this weekend. In fact, the new video will become available later today, beginning at around 10 AM EST. Greg Miller hosts the program.

The upcoming edition is titled WWE This Is Awesome: Most Awesome WrestleMania Moments Vol. 2. The first iteration highlighted some of the greatest superstars in the most memorable moments held at WrestleMania. This upload will continue looking back at the past.

While no official lineup has been revealed for this episode, several superstars are being promoted in the advertising graphic. This includes Charlotte Flair and Shawn Michaels, who both have had epic runs at WrestleMania. The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, The Ultimate Warrior, Rey Mysterio, and Randy Orton are also highlighted.

