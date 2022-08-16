5 significant records held by WWE Superstars in other major companies

WWE is the biggest professional wrestling company in the world and arguably the biggest company in combat sports history. The promotion has always made a point of treating its titles as the pinnacle of achievement in the industry, as any good promotion does. So it is no surprise that achievements such as John Cena's sixteen world championships and The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak are heavily marketed.

This should not, however, diminish the marks that WWE Superstars have left on other companies in the industry and beyond. Some current stars in the company were vital cogs in the growth and history of other promotions, and their contributions continue to benefit the business today. We decided to shine a spotlight on some of the significant records held by these stars.

Here are five impressive records held by WWE Superstars outside of the company.

#5: Cody Rhodes - inaugural and record three-time AEW TNT champion

The American Nightmare etched himself into AEW's history

Before triumphantly returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes was one of the most important figures in AEW history. A founding Executive Vice President of the promotion, Rhodes helped change the industry by establishing a strong alternative to his current employer's product.

The American Nightmare never became AEW World champion due to a stipulation in his match against Chris Jericho at Full Gear 2019. However, he entrenched himself in the history of the company's midcard prize, the TNT championship, by becoming its inaugural winner at Double or Nothing 2020. Rhodes went on to become a record three-time holder of the title, an accomplishment he shares with Sammy Guevara.

His number of reigns will most likely be surpassed by many, but he will always be the first to hold the title.

#4: Bobby Roode - Longest reigning IMPACT World Champion (256 days)

Roode holds a simply glorious record in IMPACT

Bobby Roode is one of the greatest champions in the history of WWE NXT. The Glorious One was a standout on the black and gold brand, putting on TakeOver classics against the likes of Kassius Ohno, Drew McIntyre and most notably, Shinsuke Nakamura. He has gone on to become a United States, RAW and SmackDown tag team champion on the main roster.

Before The Glorious One wowed the WWE Universe with his impeccable ring work and legendary entrance, he was an IMPACT veteran. Roode was one half of legendary tag team "Beer Money" with James Storm, who he defeated in 2011 to become TNA World Heavyweight champion. The Glorious One held the title for 256 days, eclipsing AJ Styles' previous record longest run with it, which lasted 211 days.

Ten years later, Roode's record is yet to be broken.

#3: Shinsuke Nakamura - Youngest IWGP Heavyweight champion

Shinsuke Nakamura has had a solid WWE career. The King of Strong Style is a former Royal Rumble winner and two-time Intercontinental, United States and NXT champion. He has been one of the most entertaining main event and upper mid-card stars in the promotion for over five years now.

Nakamura, however, is arguably more accomplished outside the company, having a 3-1-1 MMA career under his belt as well as a legendary stint in NJPW. The Artist made his name in New Japan, becoming a five-time and longest-reigning IWGP Intercontinental champion and three-time IWGP Heavyweight titleholder. Nakamura also holds the record for being the youngest IWGP Heavyweight champion ever, at 23 years and 9 months of age.

Being the youngest holder of a title with a prestigious lineage built by the likes of Antonio Inoki, Vader, Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada is very impressive indeed.

#2: WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg - first undefeated WCW World Heavyweight champion

Goldberg was one of the biggest thorns in WWE's side during the Monday Night Wars. The Jackhammer specialist was one of the cornerstones of WCW's main event scene due to his explosive athleticism and superhuman strength. At the height of his popularity, "Da Man" helped WCW to consistently defeat their rivals in the ratings, and the whole industry to grow to new heights.

Goldberg joined WWE after WCW folded and went on to win three world titles. He was deservedly inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018, and continues to be a reliable part-time performer to this day. Arguably the most impressive achievement of his career was his legendary undefeated streak in WCW, which made him the first and only person to win the World Heavyweight championship without ever tasting defeat.

It might just be the single most impressive individual record in the defunct company's history.

#1: Ronda Rousey - First Female UFC champion and Hall Of Famer

Ronda Rousey is arguably the greatest female competitor in combat sports history. Before The Rowdy One was headlining the first all-women WWE Premium Live Event, she was breaking UFC records. Before Rousey took part in the first all-women's WrestleMania main event, she was one of two women in the first ever women's fight in UFC history.

Rousey has set so many records in the UFC that a separate list could be made for them. Her trailblazing and glass ceiling-shattering ways have earned her many entries into the company's history books. Her most indelible records include being the first female UFC champion in 2013 and Hall of Famer in 2018.

It took the dedication and hard work of hundreds of pioneers to build the UFC women's division, but Rousey will always be remembered as the first to reach its pinnacle

Let us know in the comments section which record you think was the most impressive, and any records you think we missed out on.

