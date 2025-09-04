5 signs AJ Lee is returning to WWE on SmackDown

This week's episode of SmackDown is set to take place in Chicago. CM Punk is set to appear on the show and his wife AJ Lee has been heavily rumoured to return. Lee hasn't made a single appearance on WWE programming in nearly a decade.Here are 5 signs that AJ Lee is returning on this week's SmackDown:#5. Seth Rollins' outburst at Clash in ParisAt Clash in Paris, Seth Rollins defended his World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal 4-Way match against Jey Uso, LA Knight and CM Punk. During the match, Seth started trash talking at Punk.Seth said that he hates Punk's family and wants him to go away. This might have been a subtle hint that Punk's family will also get involved in this feud going forward. Lee could mention this in her promo if she returns.#4. Becky Lynch attacked CM Punk on RAWOn RAW this week, CM Punk came out to confront Seth Rollins after his loss at Clash in Paris. Rollins' theme song started playing but Becky came out instead. She made fun of Punk and even slapped him around before he finally left the ring.Punk didn't hit Becky or harm her in anyway. However, he said that she will regret doing this to him. Punk might be hinting towards AJ's return since he can't hit Becky but she can.#3. SmackDown is in ChicagoThis week's episode of SmackDown is set to take place in Chicago which is CM Punk's hometown. When CM Punk made his return to WWE back at Survivor Series 2023, the event was also held in Chicago.It would only make sense if Punk's wife made her long awaited WWE return in the same town as he did. The moment would be very poetic if she returned in Chicago on this week's SmackDown. Punk also confirmed that he will be on this week's show during a backstage segment on RAW.#2. Roxanne Perez recently teased AJ's returnRoxanne Perez has always stated that AJ Lee is her dream opponent. She even considers Punk and Lee as her wrestling parents and always states the influence both stars had on her.In a recent interview, Roxanne revealed that she had told AJ that she is her dream match. She even asked her to return to wrestling soon so she can face her. It would be great if Roxanne's wish gets granted and AJ Lee returns this Friday.#1. WWE Shop recently spoiled AJ's returnA fan recently tweeted that WWE Shop should release some new AJ Lee merch before she eventually returns on Friday. To everyone's surprise, WWE Shop's Official X account replied to the tweet saying they'll definitely release some new merch before AJ's return to wrestling. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe tweet was deleted after a short while but screengrabs of the reply started surfacing all over the internet. This has nearly spoiled AJ Lee's return on the upcoming SmackDown.