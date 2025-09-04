Seth Rollins lashes out at CM Punk; inadvertently teases AJ Lee return

By JP David
Modified Sep 04, 2025 10:38 GMT
CM Punk and Seth Rollins at WWE Clash in Paris. (Photo: WWE.com)
CM Punk and Seth Rollins at WWE Clash in Paris (Photo via: WWE.com)

Seth Rollins has a deep hatred for CM Punk, and it has turned personal to the point that it involves family. While Becky Lynch cost Punk the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash in Paris, Rollins seemingly teased the return of AJ Lee.

It's no secret that one of the most powerful couples in wrestling is Rollins and Lynch. The Man helped her "hot husband" in the main event of Clash in Paris, joining The Vision and making The Second City Saint's life more miserable.

During the Fatal Four-Way match, Seth Rollins lashed out at CM Punk and dropped an intense tirade about how much he hates his former mentor. It got to the point that Rollins involved Punk's family, which includes former WWE star AJ Lee and their popular dog Larry.

"I hate you so much. I don't want you to touch that title ever again. I don't want you to have another match for this company ever again. I hate you. I hate your stupid family. I want you to go away," Rollins said.
After Seth Rollins mentioned Punk's family and Becky Lynch's interference, fans speculated that AJ Lee's return is imminent. The former women's champion has been linked to WWE ever since CM Punk returned at Survivor Series 2023, but this is the first time that a storyline has made sense for her comeback.

CM Punk gets attacked by Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

On Monday's episode of RAW in Paris, CM Punk tried to confront Seth Rollins, but it was Becky Lynch who came out to go face-to-face with him. During their intense segment, there were a lot of personal shots from both sides before the World Heavyweight Champion came out.

Rollins dared Punk to come and get him at the top of the ramp before Lynch slapped him multiple times. The Straight-Edge Superstar just stood there and gave The Man an intense look before threatening her that she's going to regret laying her hands on him.

While Punk didn't mention his wife's name, it implied that he knew someone who had his back and was not afraid to get physical with Lynch. WWE Shop also spoiled AJ Lee's return by confirming it to a fan's question about merchandise for The Geek Goddess.

