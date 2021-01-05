5 Signs that Goldberg will win the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble 2021 by defeating Drew McIntyre

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg returned during the closing moments of RAW Legends Night. Unlike all the other legends that were there without any plans, Goldberg had a reason to be on RAW and he made it very clear by confronting the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who had just successfully defended his title against Keith Lee in the main event.

Goldberg went on to claim that Drew McIntyre hasn't earned his respect and subsequently challenged him for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble 2021. Certainly, no one saw this massive surprise coming as fans were expecting McIntyre to feud with either Lee or Sheamus going forward. The question is, can Goldberg become the new WWE Champion at Royal Rumble 2021 later this month?

Let's take a look at five signs that Goldberg will indeed defeat Drew McIntyre to win the WWE Championship. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts about the same.

#5 Goldberg has done something similar before, more than once

Goldberg returning ahead of WrestleMania and challenging the world champion. Well, that's something fans have seen before on multiple occasions recently. And what was the outcome on both occasions? Goldberg walked out as the new Champion.

It was first in 2017 when Goldberg returned to challenge Kevin Owens for his Universal Championship. At WWE Fastlane 2017, he defeated Owens quickly to win the Universal title for the first time in his career. Last year, Goldberg returned to challenge Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship. At WWE Super ShowDown 2020, he became the first Superstar to pin 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and in the process, also won his second Universal title.

Goldberg's return ahead of WrestleMania and challenging WWE Champion Drew McIntyre this time almost seems like a deja vu. Considering how the previous two encounters ended, Drew McIntyre's WWE title reign might get over at Royal Rumble later this month.