5 Signs Jey Uso will challenge Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso could headline WWE WrestleMania 41 this year. If certain plot points are considered, the two men may end up in the exact match at The Show of Shows.

The American Nightmare has been marching ahead as Undisputed WWE Champion after seemingly putting his rivalry with Kevin Owens in the rearview mirror. The top champion of the company will be looking for a new feud ahead of WrestleMania.

Jey Uso is yet to commit to a champion for his guaranteed ‘Mania match after his Royal Rumble win. Many believe that he will target Gunther at the show. However, he could choose Cody Rhodes for his title opportunity.

Check out the five signs Jey Uso will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

#5. The title seems to be changing Cody Rhodes

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes met in the middle of the ring ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble. The Best in the World stated something that not many had been thinking about.

He noted that the title seemed to change Punk after he held it for over 300 days. The American Nightmare just surpassed 300 days as the Undisputed WWE Champion, and the title seems to be doing something to him, too.

Many believe that Rhodes hasn’t been the same as he was last WrestleMania. The change could signify that he is heading down a new path of character change and become a true “nightmare” for his opponents.

Having Jey Uso take down someone with a Homelander-esque persona would add much more to the OG Bloodline member’s achievements and credibility. He could get a lot more popular with the storyline.

#4. Jey Uso has failed against Gunther enough times

WWE is always looking for refreshing matches or a decisive contest for WrestleMania 41. Traditionally, fans have seen dream matches at The Show of Shows. At times, the platform has been used to end massive rivalries.

Gunther and Jey Uso have already faced off in three singles matches. Each time, The Ring General has scored decisive wins over his opponent.

Jey has failed to defeat Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship in the past and the World Heavyweight Title more recently. This could be a sign that the YEET Master won’t risk going after someone he cannot defeat easily once again since it will neither be a dream match nor a match to end a tied rivalry.

#3. Another match against Gunther would be too predictable

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso could be a refreshing match for many. However, after his Royal Rumble win, Jey seemed to ruin things after immediately naming The Ring General as someone he’d want to face at The Show of Shows.

The early decision, coupled with the fact that WWE will have to continue the rivalry and momentum for another three months, could be exhausting for fans to watch. Instead, a swerve could make matters more interesting.

Jey's statement that he would talk to Cody Rhodes on SmackDown could be a sign that WWE is rethinking the entire rivalry before proceeding. The American Nightmare could be a better opponent for The YEET Master, and the outcome wouldn’t be easy to predict.

#2. Cody Rhodes seems to be turning heel for the first time since his WWE return

Cody Rhodes seems more aggressive and angry than ever since his WWE return. The title appears to be changing him, much like CM Punk stated.

The babyface nearly ended Kevin Owens’ career to protect his title and didn’t seem to care about his opponent’s health at the Royal Rumble. The heel turn could call for a top babyface opponent at WrestleMania 41.

Jey Uso is one of the hottest babyfaces in the company. Having him take on a heel, Cody Rhodes would add a lot more to the company’s current champion story.

It would also be refreshing to see the two have a brand new feud that has never been witnessed before, and their rivalry could stretch beyond WrestleMania.

#1. Jey Uso has a similar story to Cody Rhodes'

Cody Rhodes isn’t the only veteran from a wrestling family that never won a world title. Jey Uso has a similar story if WWE wants to go down that route.

Much like Dusty Rhodes, Rikishi also never won a world title despite being over with fans for a few years in his career. Jey could tell that story perfectly, stating that he wants to make his father proud by winning the world title from Dusty’s son.

WWE could take that story to the next level, giving the OG Bloodline member a chance to finish his story at The Show of Shows. Many fans are not behind Jey Uso aiming for a world title, but things could change once he moves into that storyline.

