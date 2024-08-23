5 signs Joe Hendry could become WWE’s breakout talent in 2024

Joe Hendry’s popularity shot up even more when he made his WWE debut on NXT back in June. The TNA star has this unique fusion of in-ring skills and musicality in him, which makes him adored by the fans.

Thanks to the above-mentioned promotions’ agreement, he has been making waves within the pro wrestling scene as of late, not to mention that he has been training within WWE’s Performance Center.

WWE has indeed seen potential in the Scottish pro-wrestling sensation and musician. With the current trajectory of his career, he could be on his way to becoming the Stamford-based promotion’s breakout talent this year.

Here are some of the signs why he could become one:

#5. Joe Hendry’s continuing popularity in WWE

Joe Hendry was already one of TNA’s hottest talents, even before his appearance on WWE’s NXT back in June. His popularity shot up even more when he did, not to mention that it was one of the most talked-about topics on social media.

Moreover, the deal between WWE and TNA allowed Hendry to train within the former’s Performance Center to sharpen his skills even further.

With the way things are going for Hendry, it may well seem that we will be seeing more of him in the Stamford-based promotion.

#4. His working relationship with Shawn Michaels

The series of appearances on NXT goes to show that Joe Hendry has built a good working relationship with the White and Gold brand’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative and WWE Legend, Shawn Michaels.

The TNA star also revealed that he’s under the Hall of Famer’s tutelage, which he finds amazing. To that end, whatever learnings he would be acquiring from the multi-time world champion, there’s no doubt that he will benefit from them in becoming one of the pro-wrestling greats.

#3. Getting involved in various storylines on NXT

Joe Hendry is, as of late, frequenting NXT programming, not to mention getting involved in some of the show’s storylines.

A case in point was his recent feud with Joe Coffey and his heel collective, Gallus. Hendry also has a couple of brewing rivalries with Wes Lee and current NXT Champion Ethan Page. Further, the TNA star revealed his intent on capturing the aforementioned title from the latter at NXT No Mercy.

#2. Viral theme song

Joe Hendry’s short but sweet theme song, dubbed 'I Believe in Joe Hendry', went viral this year after making an appearance on NXT.

Hendry revealed in an interview how his theme came to fruition, stating that he “reversed engineered” it from what he intended to happen. For him, since pro-wrestling is all about crowd interaction, they infused “show and tell” elements within the song about what they wanted the audience to do. Some of the aforementioned elements include the clapping part within the video and telling the crowd to wave from side to side.

The TNA star also disclosed that the first half of his entrance theme was made for a joke. This came after he came to terms with the fact that he was not going to have a successful run as a musician.

Ironically, his theme gained traction across the internet, where it became one of the most listened-to songs. Back in May, it even reached as high as number four on the UK music charts.

#1. Joe Hendry's desire to go toe-to-toe against the greats

Joe Hendry has been very vocal about his desire to have a match with any of the WWE greats, especially with the G.O.A.T., John Cena.

He revealed during an interview that the 16-time world champion was the first pro wrestler that he ever talked to. According to Hendry, this happened back when he was 15 when there was an event with Cena on it. Unfortunately, he was not able to go, though his friend managed to secure a VIP package.

Little did he know that his friend had requested that Cena call him (Joe Hendry) since he was not able to come. The young Hendry got the biggest surprise of his life when, instead of his friend talking, it was John Cena who was on the other side.

Joe Hendry further stated that his conversation over the phone with Cena lasted for a good five to 10 minutes. If such a match comes to fruition in the future, Hendry said that it will be a full circle for him if that happens.

