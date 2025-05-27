5 signs that Jordynne Grace is getting called up to WWE's main roster

WWE's rosters are always in a state of flux with injuries, hiatuses, and releases. Jordynne Grace officially joined the company in January but had competed in NXT and a Royal Rumble before 2025.

The former multi-time TNA Knockouts Champion was a known commodity before joining WWE. That status gave her a leg up in terms of positioning in the new-look women's division.

After less than six months in NXT, however, it feels like The Juggernaut is more than ready to be promoted. The next five signs point to Jordynne Grace getting called up to the main roster soon.

#5. Lost to NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer at Battleground

Due to her status in the industry, Grace didn't need to be built up as a legitimate challenger for Stephanie Vaquer. She's a time-tested veteran and multi-time former champion in her own right.

When stars challenge for and lose in bids to capture NXT's major titles, it's a sign of moving on for some performers. The Juggernaut has operated atop the NXT Women's division, and she should be exactly there.

Since she was unsuccessful in capturing the brand's top prize, she may be ready for bigger challenges on RAW or SmackDown.

#4. Main-roster fans know her from the Royal Rumble

Along with Roxanne Perez, Vaquer, and Giulia, Grace competed in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble. Perez and Grace participated last year as well, so it's not as if Grace is an unknown commodity.

She also challenged The Prodigy for the NXT Women's title last year but lost. However, she got her win back this year by beating Perez before WrestleMania 41.

Bringing up someone who hasn't been in front of the casual fans may not be as successful as promoting someone who has live TV experience.

#3. Jordynne Grace doesn't need developmental

As previously mentioned, since Grace was a well-known name before joining WWE, it meant that she didn't need nearly as much time in NXT as prospects signed out of college sports with no wrestling experience.

It was more of a formality to get her some reps with athletes who are newer to the sport. She's young but also a veteran, and any collegiate athlete could learn from her.

Names like Jaida Parker, Kelani Jordan, Karmen Petrovic, and anyone from NIL need to be taught the craft of pro wrestling. Grace does not, and only needed a short stint in NXT.

#2. Recent WWE cuts mean the main roster needs depth

It's an unfortunate part of the business, but WWE makes roster cuts at least twice a year. Several names were let go in November 2024. The most recent releases occurred after WrestleMania 41.

Names like Cora Jade, Dakota Kai, Gigi Dolin, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter were let go for whatever reason. That leaves some holes in the depth on RAW and SmackDown, especially in the mid-card and tag divisions.

WWE usually holds the Draft before Money in the Bank, but nothing has been announced about the annual event. Since Perez and Giulia were promoted without the Draft, Grace could be next in line to join Monday or Friday nights.

#1. Her contract situation with WWE

Some prominent free agents often get friendlier NXT deals than others. Performers straight from college and other athletics sign basic deals because they need to learn the craft and how to cut believable promos.

Stars pick it up at different speeds, but coming from another promotion gives certain wrestlers a leg up.

Since she's a well-known performer in the industry and one with titles under her belt, her contract should be different than Izzi Dame's. Grace reportedly signed a main roster contract, so her time in NXT should be short.

