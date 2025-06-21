5 Signs Randy Orton will turn heel before WWE SummerSlam 2025

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Randy Orton defeated Sami Zayn to advance to the finals of the 2025 WWE King of the Ring tournament. The winner of the tourney will receive a title shot at SummerSlam against the champion of their brand.

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso set to battle on this Monday's RAW in the semi-finals of the KOTR tournament. The winner of the Rhodes vs. Uso match will face The Viper at Night of Champions in the finals.

Regardless of whether he faces The American Nightmare or The YEET Master, Orton could turn to the dark side before this year's Biggest Party of the Summer at MetLife Stadium.

Despite currently portraying a fan favorite, the next five signs indicate that Randy Orton will turn heel before SummerSlam.

#5. Randy Orton will do anything to get his hands on John Cena

Randy Orton said it on the last two episodes of SmackDown: he'd go through anyone, including his friend Cody Rhodes, to get another shot at John Cena and win his 15th World Title.

If someone is willing to go through their closest friend, it may mean a character change is on the horizon. Orton is essentially the same as a heel or face, as the only thing that changes is who he attacks.

Going through Rhodes could be the catalyst for a change that could eventually lead to The Viper adding another championship to his resume.

#4. Recent teases of a turn to the dark side

Orton followed suit with everyone else when Kevin Owens turned against Cody Rhodes at Bad Blood 2024. The Viper echoed that Owens was delusional for being upset that a supposed friend would easily align with someone who battered him for four years.

During that feud, Randy Orton teased a return to being the dastardly Legend Killer he was during his early career stages. He claimed to be fighting the voices in his head telling him to relish in the violence.

Orton routinely punted WWE legends, even doing so against retired stars. The Viper almost did the same against Cena at Backlash, but R-Truth prevented the punt. With everything going on with The Last Real Champion and his tactics during the bouts, The Viper could finally snap following Night of Champions.

The 14-time World Champion has already attacked several officials and even SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis multiple times, which is something a heel star does all the time.

#3. Time is running out to win another major title in his WWE career

Randy Orton is currently 45 years old. He's the biggest he's ever been physically, having suffered a few injuries over the last three years.

The fact that he has missed time due to various ailments over that period could be a sign that his age is catching up with him. Orton has already hinted that his time in the ring is limited, given the numerous injuries he has dealt with in recent years.

With just three title wins away from tying Cena's 17 World Title record, Orton may revert to his Apex Predator state to get close to a title shot.

#2. John Cena's rumored babyface turn

Could Cena and Orton switch sides soon? (Image Credit: WWE.com).

Despite turning heel at Elimination Chamber, the live crowds have been split when John Cena appears live. Some will love him regardless of what he does, forming a type of cult of personality.

He even leaned into anti-hero status on SmackDown when he cut his version of a pipe bomb on Punk. If the fans start cheering for Cena even more, it may prompt someone to change sides.

Randy Orton has been one of Cena's greatest rivals, so The Viper could turn heel if his longtime rival turns face at or before SummerSlam.

#1. Randy Orton is better as a heel

Some stars are better at portraying certain characters. While Sami Zayn, CM Punk, Kevin Owens, Bayley, and Becky Lynch are so versatile that they can pull off either side, performers such as Charlotte Flair, The Miz, and Randy Orton are naturally suited for villainous status due to their histories.

Orton is also better and more unpredictable as a heel. Turning the Legend Killer back to an unhinged villain could refresh his character and his feuds going forward.

