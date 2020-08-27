Payback is almost upon us. While some might write it off as a b-level show, there is potential to do something special here. In fact, there's a lot they can do with Roman Reigns versus The Fiend versus Braun Strowman for the Universal title and RETRIBUTION still lurking.

WWE needs something big in order to make this pay-per-view worth it for fans, which is why employing a surprise reveal from RETRIBUTION might just be the best option. It could even become one of the better pay-per-view events of the year if WWE does it in a meaningful way.

With that said, Payback is just a few days away. Here are five reasons WWE will reveal the identities of the faction at Payback.

#5. A reveal at Payback could be a way to introduce Roman Reigns versus Retribution

What if Retribution were to cost Roman Reigns the title at Payback?

Let's play conspiracy theorist for a second. Think about what would happen if Retribution interrupted the Triple Threat Universal title match scheduled Payback. Not only would that create an excuse for Roman Reigns, The Fiend, or Braun Strowman to lose, it could also give Reigns a new target to work with.

See y'all this Friday on FOX. 😘 pic.twitter.com/baTejl0JI5 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 25, 2020

Honestly, the WWE Universe has been upset that Roman Reigns returned to attack The Fiend at the conclusion of SummerSlam, which is why sicking RETRIBUTION on him could be a way to rectify that. It might even help to getfans legitimately excited about a feud between Roman Reigns and the new faction.

Payback would be the perfect time for RETRIBUTION to exact their revenge on the WWE, especially given the title of their pay-per-view. It would leave fans legitimately surprised. This might even give RETRIBUTION the jump over Reigns, which would be huge for the group.