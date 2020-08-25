Create
WWE RAW before Payback 2020 - Best and worst- New monster team unites, Big mistake with Keith Lee, Major heel turn

This week's edition of WWE RAW certainly had its moments
Riju Dasgupta
The episode of WWE RAW that followed SummerSlam this week, is a special show indeed because it airs just a week before Payback 2020. Unlike SummerSlam 2020 which had an impressive build, the think tank in WWE had almost no time to build up Payback 2020 at all, but they did an okay job with WWE RAW all things considered this week.

So what were the things that worked and what fell flat during this episode of WWE RAW, you ask? Sportskeeda brings you the best and worst of WWE RAW for your reading pleasure and invites you to join in and share your thoughts in the comments section below, as well.

So let us begin with one of the biggest developments this week, which is the teaming up of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

#1 Best: A volatile team is formed on WWE RAW, and will take on another volatile team at Payback

So, going into the WWE Women's Tag Team clash at WWE Payback 2020, everyone assumed they knew how it would play out. Sasha Banks would turn on Bayley after losing the WWE RAW Women's Championship to Asuka at SummerSlam, kickstarting a program of their own.

It's been said often in this review that WWE RAW is at its best when it asks more questions and when you cannot see the twists and turns coming. So, we're going into a match at Payback with two volatile teams where you don't know which one will implode first.

Sure, this is yet another heel vs. heel contest and the crowd will not know whom to root for at Payback, but the potential for drama makes it a very interesting pairing indeed. Something is guaranteed to happen during the course of this match for sure.

WWE Raw The Hurt Business Retribution Randy Orton Keith Lee
