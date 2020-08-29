5 signs Roman Reigns will win the Universal title at WWE Payback

Roman Reigns is set to take on The Fiend and Braun Strowman in a triple threat match at Payback for the Universal Championship. There are a few options on the table for WWE to crown Reigns as the next Universal Champion. One example of this would be for WWE to have Reigns pin Braun Strowman, protect The Fiend in defeat and put the title on a heel Roman Reigns.

Or maybe the heel turn is enough on its own and WWE can find a way to protect Reigns in defeat while keeping the title on The Fiend. It doesn't look like Braun Strowman has any chance of winning back the title, which will allow WWE to focus on The Fiend and Reigns.

Here are five reasons Reigns will come away with the Universal title at the pay per view.

#5 Cement Roman Reigns' heel turn

Will a victory at Payback cement Roman Reigns as a heel?

WWE unveiled an edgier side to Roman Reigns by having him attack Braun Strowman and The Fiend after their Universal Title match, which seems to hint at the company wanting him to be a heel. In fact, with Roman Reigns outright demanding a Universal Title match, it looks like WWE wants fans to hate Reigns.

Keep in mind that this is the heel turn that fans have wanted to see Roman Reigns undergo for years now, which may now come at the expense of The Fiend. If nothing else, this could be the one thing the company could do to get fans to hate Roman Reigns and this is a genius way to do it.

While some fans might argue that this isn't the right time for a Roman Reigns heel turn, what would be the point of WWE doing a heel turn when it was convenient for fans, when they can do it in a way that fans will never forget?