5 Signs that prove Brock Lesnar will not be leaving WWE after WrestleMania 35

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 16 Mar 2019, 20:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will the Brock Lesnar Era continue after WrestleMania 35?

We’re sure that most of the WWE Superstars would be envious of Brock Lesnar. Why shouldn’t they be? The Beast Incarnate wrestles a handful of matches every year and gets paid a reported $12 million per.

The Universal title is the new Internet Championship as Lesnar continues to have it strapped around his waist without doing much with it. Take this into perspective; there have only been four other Champions apart from Lesnar even since the title was introduced in August 2016. Lesnar’s two reigns have spanned 637 days and counting.

If Roman Reigns is Vince McMahon’s blue-eyed boy then Lesnar is the boss’ box-office cash cow.

Lesnar is a generational talent, who despite having his detractors, manages to bring in the hype and the moolah whenever he is called upon by WWE. He probably doesn’t even care whether the WWE Universe likes him or not. The former UFC Champion is as no-nonsense as they come as is the perfect representative of WWE’s Reality Era.

WWE has invested an awful lot in the 41-year-old Superstar and would not be willing to part ways with him just yet. Yes, there are rumors of him leaving after WrestleMania 35, but there are also some unmistakable signs that the Beast Incarnate isn’t going anywhere.

Let’s take a look at the latter in his article:

#1. Brock Lesnar’s indirect message to WWE

Lesnar is playing his cards right.

It’s no secret that Lesnar wants to compete inside the Octagon again and has already planted the seeds for a fight against Daniel Cormier. However, DC is currently injured and Lesnar is still signed with the WWE.

It was revealed quite recently that Lesnar was still part of the United States Anti-Doping Agency drug testing pool despite not being an active MMA competitor. Dave Meltzer noted that Lesnar has not pulled out of the testing pool to send WWE the signal that he does plan on leaving the company. Lesnar doesn't want Vince McMahon to think that he isn’t serious about going back to the UFC.

Advertisement

WWE and Lesnar are expected to sit down to discuss another possible contract extension and the Universal Champion is hoping for WWE to table a big figure. If the numbers are right, Lesnar will stay.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement