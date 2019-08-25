5 Signs that conclusively prove that Daniel Bryan was behind the attacks on Roman Reigns

It's time to put on our detective hats and investigate!

Anyone who likes to read about professional wrestling, especially WWE has definitely someday dreamed of performing under the bright lights as a member of the WWE roster. Similarly, most of us, WWE fans or not, have dreamed of being private eyes, following in the footsteps of Holmes and Poirot.

While fans are glued to the second season of Mindhunter on Netflix, the WWE Universe is curious to find out who it was that attacked Roman Reigns in all those backstage segments. I have a feeling that the culprit who is ultimately unmasked will be someone we've suspected all along - Daniel Bryan, with his aide Rowan.

Feel free to leave a comment and let me know if you agree or indeed disagree with my assessment. I'd be curious to find out what you think of the mystery and the 'reveal', so to speak.

Would you be happy if it turns out to be someone else?

#5 Throwing red herrings our way

There's no way that the man who was unmasked as the Erick Rowan lookalike is going to eventually turn out to be the man who attacked Roman Reigns. I mean let's begin with the fact that there's no backstory there at all, and even though he may look like a pro wrestler, chances are that he isn't one at all. It's just a red herring thrown our way from Daniel Bryan forcing us to look elsewhere for the actual culprit.

And because Bryan is sending us on such a wild goose chase, chances are that it's going to be him who was the mastermind behind everything that's been happening with Roman Reigns over the past few weeks. Bear in mind that Buddy Murphy did not send us on a wild goose chase and alluded to the fact that Rowan was at the scene of the crime of the Reigns incident. Bryan is lying!

