WWE SmackDown: 5 Reasons why a strange man was unmasked as Roman Reigns' attacker

SmackDown Live left us with far more questions than answers!

I know that the end of SmackDown Live has left you with more questions than answers and I'm here to address all of your doubts. Why did SmackDown Live go off with a strange man with a red beard being unveiled as the man behind the Roman Reigns attacks?

In this article, I shall provide 5 theories as to why he was chosen for this role. Feel free to leave a comment and let me know your thoughts and opinions.

Roman Reigns looked just as baffled as the rest of us did when this segment took place. So, after the tease of the big reveal that SmackDown Live promised us last week, why would WWE book this particular segment?

Let me answer all your questions in this article.

#5 Physical similarity to Erick Rowan

Annnnnd the crowd goes mild! Bryan’s reveal is that Roman’s attacker was just some guy who looks like Erick Rowan.



3 more weeks till we get an actual answer! #SmackDownLive #SDLive pic.twitter.com/NRI54Z01Uh — Deep Six Wrestling (@DeepSixWrestlin) August 21, 2019

It is clear that things aren't very clear in Buddy Murphy's mind at the moment. But to throw a red-bearded herring into the proceedings, Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan can confuse Roman Reigns by saying that Murphy could have mistaken the man who was unmasked as the perpetrator behind the attacks. I hate the fact that someone like Roman Reigns who's supposed to be an intelligent man can fall for a play so silly and so very childish.

But it is what it is. I'm guessing that Roman Reigns will go on believing that this man was behind the attacks all along until further footage emerges that implicates Erick Rowan and Daniel Bryan. And that will lead to the feud that is bound to ensue between the two men down the road.

Well, there are very few individuals on the planet that bear a striking resemblance to Erick Rowan in any manner whatsoever. It's glad to see one of these men!

