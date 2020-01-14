5 Signs that Drew McIntyre will be an amazing babyface

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 14, 2020

Jan 14, 2020 IST SHARE

He is slowly turning.

A few hours ago on Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre interrupted Randy Orton and AJ Styles, making their scheduled one-on-one match a triple threat. He then proceeded to win that triple threat, looking like a beast in the process.

Over the past few weeks, McIntyre has been cooking up a babyface turn in the build-up to the Royal Rumble and it now seems that he has transitioned over to the good side.

After a slightly underwhelming two years as a heel in WWE, the 'Scottish Terminator' has the opportunity to make up for lost time. Teams with Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, and Shane McMahon pulled McIntyre back from reaching his potential.

Hopefully, this babyface turn helps him realize it. Drew McIntyre might very well be the 'Chosen One' and here are five signs that he will be a phenomenal babyface.

#5 He is over

The fans already love him.

The primary basis for being a successful babyface is the ability to engage the crowd positively. In a few cases, like John Cena and Roman Reigns, a polarizing figure does work. But for a fresh face like Drew McIntyre, the fact that he is getting a unanimous positive response from the WWE Universe is a very good sign.

He is one of the biggest stars on the WWE roster, in terms of who can get a reaction, particularly because of his menacing persona and his killer attitude. McIntyre's re-debut on the main roster alongside Dolph Ziggler was met with 'Holy s***' chants and he has had several moments of promise since then.

Also, with the number of times McIntyre has floated around as a lackey or an afterthought of sorts, the fact that he is still over with the crowd shows that a babyface push would only intensify the WWE Universe's reactions towards him.

1 / 5 NEXT