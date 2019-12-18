5 Signs that indicate that Luke Harper will storm AEW as Brodie Lee following his WWE release

Luke Harper's next big stop could be All Elite Wrestling

As a lot of you are aware, this past Sunday, Luke Harper was released from his contract after what had been a WWE career full of ups and then, full of downs as well. The other names who were released with Harper were The Ascension and also Sin Cara.

What some readers may not know is that Luke Harper had trademarked the Brodie Lee name not long ago, as reported by Fightful. This was his former independent name and he is almost guaranteed to use it wherever he goes next.

So, why does it seem like his next stop is going to be All Elite Wrestling then? Let me give you 5 compelling reasons why I believe that to be the case, in this article.

Of course, this is only my hypothesis, so feel free to weigh in and let me know your thoughts in the comments section.

#5 Special interest from the AEW World Champion

Happy Belated Birthday to @LukeHarperWWE Hope you Had a Great Day I Wish you Well🎂🍨🎊🎁🎊🎁🎊 pic.twitter.com/0wivOZmmTq — racsi s (@racsi_s) December 17, 2019

Luke Harper was part of the locker room for a long time with Chris Jericho and there's no doubt at all that there's a fair amount of mutual respect, between the two men.

Sportskeeda's resident WWE expert Tom Colohue was recently asked to weigh in and share his thoughts on what Luke Harper's next stop could possibly be, and he had the following to say:

“I’m not sure where he’ll personally choose, but I do know that Chris Jericho has spoken on his behalf quite recently in interviews that Luke Harper is someone that he is definitely interested in and wants to see at AEW. Obviously he doesn’t have final say, but that is someone of interest to him.”

Because the World Champion is personally vouching for him and is insistent on getting him, chances are that AEW will be Luke Harper's next stop for sure!

