5 signs that NXT will win it all at Survivor Series

That's the question that a lot of The WWE Universe has to be asking themselves after Triple H declared war on an episode of SmackDown, which has lead to the bigger question of if NXT could pull off the upset of the century or not? Whether they do or not is still up in the air, but it's looking more and more likely that this will be the case.

Not only would giving NXT the victory at Survivor Series go a long way in justifying their spot on The USA Network and also a brand that is on par with Raw and SmackDown, it would also help establish the talent on the NXT roster. Maybe it could even be the start of NXT becoming the most popular show in WWE, which would be interesting to see.

With that being said and Survivor Series only a handful of weeks away, here are five signs that WWE intends to have NXT win the brand war at the upcoming pay-per-view. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us who you think will win.

#5 Needing to please the fans.

Will WWE do right by the fans at Survivor Series?

It's no secret that WWE has to walk a very fine line in order to keep fans engaged in the product and while the company has been able to get away with some dusty finishes in the past, it doesn't look like the same can be said for Survivor Series. Unfortunately for The WWE, it seems like anything less than an NXT victory will result in outrage.

Of course a lot of that probably has to do with the incident between The Fiend and Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell and other unpopular decisions the company made recently, but giving NXT a win at Survivor Series could very well make up for that. It could even be enough to renew total faith in the product.

In the end, that's a very important thing when it comes to the future of WWE and the company would be very wise to consider that when making the decision on who should come out on top. Sure, they could give Raw or SmackDown the win, which would surprise no one and result in little fanfare, or they could give the win to NXT and let everyone go nuts!

