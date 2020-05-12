5 Signs that suggest Otis will cash in Money in the Bank briefcase for SmackDown Tag Team Championships

Mr. Money in the Bank

While a good chunk of the WWE Universe is still surprised by the decision, WWE made the right call to crown Otis as Mr. Money in the Bank in my opinion. He's the most over Superstar on SmackDown and Otis' stature in the company will increase from here.

Now on the RAW after Money in the Bank, Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy and that the women's briefcase that Asuka won did not contain a contract for a title match but the RAW Women's Championship itself. So with the women's picture sorted, the focus now moves to the men's briefcase holder.

Otis may be expected to challenge for the Universal Championship, but there have been several hints which suggest that Otis could be looking to cash in his briefcase for a different title, the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Let's look at five signs why Otis may decide to go after the tag titles of the Blue brand.

#5 Otis said so himself

The whole reason behind the speculation regarding how Otis will cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase stems from an interview he had with Digital Spy prior to the Money in the Bank PPV. In that very interview, Otis claimed that since there's no restriction on which title he can go after, he'll be looking to challenge for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

"If I get the briefcase, we're challenging for the Tag Team titles. I don't think there's a rule of what titles to challenge for, so we're going to challenge for the Tag Team titles, cash it in and that's what's going to happen... if I can get up that ladder. I'm a little scared of heights. And I hope that ladder's going to be sturdy enough to carry my weight."

There's every possibility that Otis may change his mind and decide to go for a different title. However, there must to some truth to such a huge claim made by Mr. Money in the Bank so don't be surprised if Otis makes good on his claim and goes after the SmackDown tag titles.