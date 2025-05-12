4 signs The Judgment Day will officially break up on WWE RAW this week

The Judgment Day appears to be in its final days. It seems that the heel group will either disband or there will be some major exits.

The tension between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor only seems to be rising. While Finn wants to exert control over the faction, Dom no longer wants to listen to him. And now, after winning the Intercontinental Championship, Dom is even more determined not to follow Balor's commands. Under these circumstances, a split in the group seems inevitable.

Here are four signs that The Judgment Day will break up tonight on WWE RAW:

#4. Balor subtly betrayed Dom at WWE Backlash by slowing down

At Backlash, Finn Balor did what was expected of him. The Prince came out with JD McDonagh and Carlito to help Dominik retain his title against Penta. However, Balor's actions were far from what the group wanted to do. JD McDonagh had held Penta outside the ring, while Carlito kept the referee distracted.

Balor had a clear opening to attack Penta. However, he delayed his action in what appeared to be a deliberate attempt. Instead, Balor went to get a steel chair, only to be seen by the referee. The match official then asked all three Judgment Day members to leave.

McDonagh appeared visibly upset with Balor over his delayed response. However, The Prince kept on defending his actions. On tonight's edition of RAW, Finn and Balor can get into a heated debate over what happened at WWE Backlash. And this might initiate the downfall of the stable.

#3. Balor's subtle tactics aren't working

Finn Balor has been visibly frustrated for the past few weeks. He might have congratulated Dominik over his WrestleMania victory, but things still don't seem to be fine between them.

Further, his tactics to bring down Dom aren't working well. This might be a sign that he could turn on Dominik any day. And this could very well happen before SummerSlam 2025.

#2. Constant miscommunication between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio

It's no secret that there has been constant miscommunication between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio. It started right when Dominik showed his interest in going for gold in WWE. Finn Balor never wanted this to happen.

Further, Dom openly revolted against Finn, which further annoyed the former WWE Universal Champion. All this will likely culminate in a huge fight, and there are high chances of Balor turning on Dom tonight on RAW.

#1. Liv Morgan's absence

A huge sign that The Judgment Day will officially break up this week on RAW is that Liv Morgan will be absent tonight. She was the one who would often settle things between Balor and Dom. The Miracle Kid is on leave due to her Hollywood project. She is expected to be back on WWE RAW next week.

However, things might deteriorate within The Judgment Day by then. Dominik and Finn can clash on tonight's episode of RAW. Raquel, Carlito can also side with Dom. It would be interesting to see which side JD McDonagh goes to. Therefore, tonight's encounter between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio, especially after the events of Backlash, will be interesting to see.

