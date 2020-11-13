5 Signs that The Undertaker and The Fiend could have a major clash at Survivor Series

The Undertaker has claimed that he has called it quits, but so we've heard several times in the past. We know that The Undertaker's final farewell has been set for Survivor Series 2020, and it does seem likely that he could have an altercation of some kind with Bray Wyatt when the event happens.

In this article, I shall delve into this topic and list 5 signs that an Undertaker vs. Fiend storyline could begin at Survivor Series, and culminate on a grander stage such as WrestleMania. Bear in mind that this is not based on inside knowledge and at its core, it is a speculative article only.

So, with that said, here are 5 signs that we may be headed towards The Undertaker vs. Bray Wyatt at Survivor Series.

#5 Well, The Fiend has pretty much hinted at a match with The Undertaker, even though he did not specifically mention Survivor Series

Not quite ALL — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) November 6, 2020

So, WWE put up a promotional post about The Undertaker not long ago, where they mentioned that he's battled them all in the ring. However, Bray Wyatt would chime in and make it clear that he has not yet battled The Fiend. And this gives credence to the rumor and the speculation that the two men, or rather supernatural entities could be headed towards a titanic clash at Survivor Series.

And yes, while the picture above was just an advertisement for the Undertaker-themed photoshoot that a lot of WWE Superstars partook in, it was very interesting indeed that they chose Alexa Bliss as the face of the campaign, considering that she is The Fiend's ally.

The intention was clearly to get us all hyped for an Undertaker vs. Fiend clash, and the signs point to some kind of a showdown in the special segment at Survivor Series this year.