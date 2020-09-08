5 Signs WWE wants Roman Reigns to replace Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns has now turned heel in a matter of a week and while some fans are angry about what happened, others are wondering why WWE would do this? Interestingly enough, the move seems to coincide with Brock Lesnar being unavailable at the moment, which begs the question of whether this is intentional?

While the jury is still out on whether this is WWE's way of creating a new Lesnar or not, there are a lot of signs that point to this being true. Then again, some of this might end up seeming subjective on it's own, but it becomes less so when you put all the pieces together and look at the bigger picture.

With that being said and WWE finally turning Reigns heel for the first time in his singles career, here are five signs they are trying to turn him into the next Beast Incarnate. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us what you think of Reigns as a heel.

#5. Roman Reigns holding down talent

Dosen't it seem like Roman Reigns heel turn came at the expense of The Fiend and Braun Strowman?

There's nothing that angers fans more than a Vince McMahon project holding down promising talent and that's exactly what the company had Roman Reigns do at Payback. It was almost as if Reigns was holding down The Fiend and Braun Strowman in the same way that Brock Lesnar did with other Superstars.

Roman Reigns didn't even wrestle the whole match at Payback, a classic heel move, and just came in to pick the bones after The Fiend and Strowman fought it out. If there was anything that could prove WWE is trying to turn Reigns into the next Lesnar, this would certainty be it.

If nothing else, WWE has accomplished a lot in a very short period of time and although some are upset with the results, they should really be in awe at how flawless this all was. Also, fans should be astounded that the company knew them enough to pull the right strings and get them to turn on the Big Dog so quickly.