5 signs WWE wants to do Brock Lesnar versus Cain Velasquez at WrestleMania 36

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 19, 2020

Jan 19, 2020 IST SHARE

Brock Lesnar and Cain Valesquez could steal the show at WrestleMania 36.

WWE has stayed relatively mum on what will happen at this year's WrestleMania, but the picture is finally starting to come into focus a bit. Interestingly enough, the company has hinted at several dream matches for this year's edition of The Grandest Stage of Them All and one, in particular, seems very intriguing.

And that is the possible clash between Cain Velasquez and Brock Lesnar, which hasn't been officially announced yet but seems to be more likely by the day. In fact, between WWE putting both men in The Royal Rumble and WWE seemingly not having built up another Superstar for Lesnar, it looks like the two former UFC stars will meet again.

In the end, here are five signs WWE wants to do Velasquez versus Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us who you want to see take on Lesnar at The show of shows.

#5 Chance to shift the landscape

WWE could change the landscape of the company in just one match!

A lot can happen in the span of one WrestleMania weekend and fans don't always appreciate that aspect. In fact, they seem to get lost in the glitz and glamor of the pay-per-view and forget just how truly historic the event is. They also seem to forget what exactly it means for the future of the company.

If nothing else, WrestleMania is the place where heroes rise to the occasion, where Superstars become legends and where the company finally passes the torch. Interestingly enough, WWE has the chance to do all three of those things with a match between Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez at WrestleMania 36.

In the end, this move allows two things to happen. The first is that WWE can have a rubber match with a lot of mainstream appeal to it. More on that later, but the second thing this does is allow WWE to pass the torch from one Superstar to the other. That would be a huge moment for WWE and could shift the very landscape of the company!

1 / 5 NEXT