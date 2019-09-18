5 SmackDown Live moments you didn't see on TV (17th September 2019) |Exclusive|

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST Exclusive 969 // 18 Sep 2019, 13:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Daniel Bryan felt the wrath of the Great Redwood tonight

SmackDown Live this week featured a handful of matches interwoven with, mostly, promos from Daniel Bryan and the Authors of Pain, along with a pretty intense segment between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon.

However, there are quite a few things that viewers at home may have missed, including a fantastic opener featuring two of the Blue Brand's best underutilized talents. We also saw Bayley continue to plague Charlotte after SmackDown went off the air, as well as a slightly terrifying moment during King Corbin's crowning.

#5 Buddy Murphy faces the Black Mass

The Atlanta crowd were treated to one brutal opener prior to SmackDown Live

Over the summer, both Buddy Murphy and Aleister Black began to build up some incredible team, picking up wins over some of the best Superstars on the main roster. While Aleister Black was focused on finding anyone who had the courage to fight him, picking up wins over the likes of Cesaro, Sami Zayn, and Shelton Benjamin, Buddy Murphy found himself embroiled in the Blue Brand's main event storyline.

Forced into a pretty rough situation between a rock and a hard place, Murphy would battle both Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan in August after the Big Dog assumed he knew something about who his mystery attacker was. Though he lost to Reigns, the Juggernaut won over the WWE Universe with his incredible effort and flashy maneuvers.

Eventually, he'd even pick up a victory over the "New" Daniel Bryan, elevating him to one of the top Superstars on the brand. And though he lost to Ali in the King of the Ring Tournament, he still had a lot of momentum riding on him after another star making performance.

Since then, however, we've seen little of Murphy. on Tuesday nights, though we may have gotten a sneak peak at his upcoming feud prior to SmackDown going Live. The pre-show dark match for tonight featured Buddy Murphy going one-on-one with the Striking Man from Amsterdam.

It was, as many would assume, the match of the night. Non-stop fast paced action ending with a Black Mass knocking out Murphy for the three-count. Hopefully, we'll get to see these two square off on TV in the near future.

1 / 4 NEXT