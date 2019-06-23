5 SmackDown Live Stars that need a big push as they move to Fox

In 2019, WWE announced they had signed a huge deal with Fox to air SmackDown Live weekly, beginning in October. Looking at the quality of the current product, they might be regretting that right now. But SmackDown has plenty of potential going forward, with one of the most talented rosters that WWE has ever seen. If the booking problems can be corrected, SmackDown will again become WWE's crown jewel.

While we don't have much faith in creative turning it around in a hurry, the push of some new faces can certainly help, and while the main event itself right now isn't in trouble, it could certainly do with some new blood. So without further ado, sit back and read along as we look to October and SmackDown Live's move to Fox, and analyze 5 faces that need to be given big time main event pushes come that time.

#5 Aleister Black

Aleister Black coming to the main roster was a big deal, and his partnership with Ricochet was fantastic while it lasted, but now he's on his own ready to become a main event player. His time on SmackDown Live, however, has been quite odd, as he has yet to get in and wrestle (his biggest strength), as instead, he has been cutting ominous promos, daring anyone to step up and fight him.

This is a great way to make his matches seem big time, but we lack the faith in WWE right now to believe they'll pull through with him, and if they don't treat him the way he deserves, they'll be missing on a true megastar. Black has the aura, the unique look, the character work and the in-ring work to make himself an absolute star, and if WWE give him a little freedom along with his push, he'll be WWE Champion by the end of 2020.

