5 SmackDown Live superstars who have the most potential

The blue brand is on fire.

Harry Kettle
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 23:31 IST
2.62K

SD Live is full of high-quality talent
While Monday Night Raw may always be viewed as the A-show in WWE, that doesn't necessarily mean that the on-screen product reflects that. Over the last few weeks it's been clear to see that SmackDown Live has been putting on a much more consistent product, and while they may have gotten the short end of the straw during last year's Superstar Shake-Up, they certainly rectified that this time around.

While there may be great superstars located from top to bottom on the blue brand, we've decided to pick out five in particular who have the potential to explode and really become something special. If your favorite guys and girls aren't on here then that's because they've either reached that point, are on the verge of reaching it, or just aren't quite on the level as these individuals.

With that being said, here are five SmackDown Live superstars who have the most potential. Please note that this not a ranked list.

#1 Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas

Almas is a star
During his first few months in NXT, it's no secret that many fans and pundits believed Andrade 'Cien' Almas was one of the first major flops of the Triple H era. For whatever reason, he just wasn't clicking with the Full Sail crowd as a babyface, and then, in the wake of his heel turn and partnership with Zelina Vega, everything changed.

Almas became one of the most interesting characters in the entire company, and his in-ring work reflected that. The Mexican sensation could quite easily become WWE's next biggest star in that region, and beyond that, we could envisage him challenging for a world title in the next few years.

After all, you don't get many guys in WWE putting on five-star matches.

WWE SmackDown Rusev Becky Lynch
