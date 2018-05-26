Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    5 SmackDown Live Superstars who will get a push in the coming year

    These men and women are set to receive a lot more screen time on the blue brand!

    Danny Hart
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 26 May 2018, 15:03 IST
    14.35K

    a
    Andrade "Cien" Almas and Lana have recently started featuring on SmackDown Live

    Now that the Raw and SmackDown Live rosters have started to take shape following the Superstar Shake-Up, it’s become clear which men and women will feature in WWE’s initial plans for this summer.

    Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, WWE rumors and all other wrestling news

    Daniel Bryan, for example, is back competing in a WWE ring after three years away and he’s guaranteed to feature on our screens every Tuesday night for the foreseeable future, but who else will join him in the blue brand spotlight?

    In this article, let’s take a look at five SmackDown Live Superstars who look set to receive a push in the coming year.

    .#5 Cesaro

    Will Ce
    ...Will Cesaro be given a.nother singles run soon?

    When WWE had the idea to have a 10-year-ol.d child win the Raw Tag Team titles against one of the company’s most respected and established duos, Sheamus and Cesaro, they clearly only looked at the short-term benefit of a WrestleMania clip going viral the next day.

    In the long-term picture, the four-time Raw Tag Team champions can no longer be taken seriously as title contenders and it wouldn’t be all that surprising if they ended their 20-month run by splitting up in the not-too-distant future.

    If and when that happens, expect Cesaro to face the likes of Daniel Bryan, Samoa Joe and AJ Styles and receive the strongest singles push of his WWE career so far.

    WWE SmackDown The Bar Lana(CJ Perry) Andrade 'Cien' Almas
    Page 1 of 5 Next
    Report card for the top 5 SmackDown Live additions after...
    RELATED STORY
    WWE Superstar Shakeup 2018: List of WWE Superstars who...
    RELATED STORY
    5 things that shouldn't have happened on SmackDown Live -...
    RELATED STORY
    10 most underrated main roster superstars
    RELATED STORY
    WWE SmackDown Live Worcester Preview: The rise of Daniel...
    RELATED STORY
    5 Things That Shouldn't Have Happened On SmackDown Live -...
    RELATED STORY
    4 subtle things you might have missed on SmackDown Live...
    RELATED STORY
    Smackdown Live won the 2018 Superstar Shakeup and it...
    RELATED STORY
    WWE News: Sheamus reveals his 'WWE Wife'
    RELATED STORY
    5 WWE superstars who would have been perfect European...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...