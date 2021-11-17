5 SmackDown stars who can replace Aliyah on the Survivor Series team

Aliyah had her debut match in the lead up to Survivor Series on SmackDown this past Friday as she teamed up with Naomi and Sasha Banks to defeat Natalya, Shotzi and Shayna Baszler.

However, Sonya Deville brought some bad news to the young superstar. She said that the newcomer will no longer be part of the SmackDown Survivor Series team.

Although Aliyah may have lost her opportunity to be a part of the Women's Survivor Series team, it just means that another superstar will have the chance to enter the traditional elimination pay-per-view match.

From hungry up-and-coming superstars to multi-time champion veterans, we will take a look at the list of superstars who can possibly step up to the opportunity.

Here are five stars who could take Aliyah's spot on the SmackDown Women's team for this Sunday's Survivor Series Elimination match:

#5. Up-and-coming SmackDown star - Toni Storm could do well at Survivor Series

Toni Storm made her debut on the July 19th episode of Smackdown with a win over Zelina Vega. The former NXT UK Champion has defeated the likes of Rhea Ripley, Io Shirai, and Shotzi during her stint with NXT.

Her biggest moment yet on Smackdown was when she confronted Charlotte Flair. Storm issued a Challenge to the Women's Champion but Flair quickly rejected her and walked out of the ring.

This could mean that WWE is considering Storm to be in the Smackdown Women's title picture and that big things might be coming for her. In order to make her a more viable contender for The Queen's title, she needs to prove herself first to the WWE Universe.

A good way to do this is for her to be a part of this Sunday's Women's Survivor Series Elimination Match. An impressive showing from Storm can help her become a serious contender against the Queen.

