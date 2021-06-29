5 SmackDown Superstars more deserving of a title match than Edge

On last week's SmackDown Live, Edge made his dramatic return to WWE after being away since WrestleMania, when he would ambush Roman Reigns and leave the WWE Universal Champion down on the mat to end the show.

It was then confirmed that Edge would be taking on Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal title at the upcoming Money In The Bank pay-per-view, but there are some, myself included, who feel the Rated-R Superstar doesn't deserve a title opportunity.

That's because Roman Reigns has already emphatically defeated Edge this year at The Grandest Stage Of Them All, WrestleMania. Sure, it was a Triple Threat match with Daniel Bryan as well, but WWE literally went out of their way to give Reigns a decisive victory over both of them by having him stack Bryan and Edge on top of each other for the pin.

Roman Reigns with a comprehensive victory over Edge and Bryan at Wrestlemania

So given that Roman Reigns has already defeated Edge quite easily, shouldn't he, along with Daniel Bryan, go to the back of the line? I'd argue that he should and so, with that in mind, let's look at five SmackDown Superstars who are more deserving of being next in line for a title shot than Edge.

#5. WWE SmackDown Superstar Commander Azeez

Apollo Crew's bodyguard may be limiting himself by being an enforcer for the current Intercontinental Champion, but from what we've seen so far on SmackDown, Commander Azeez could easily carry a championship if he wanted to.

He's also undefeated on SmackDown, albeit after competing in only one match, which was a tag-team match with Apollo Crews where the duo took on Kevin Owens and Big E. Azeez looked dominant though and made short work of two impressive wrestlers in Big E and Owens.

Edge's win-rate may be 75% this year, including an impressive 30-man Royal Rumble win. But if you put Edge in the ring with Azeez, I'm confident the massive Commander would make short work of him, and as for Roman Reigns, I doubt he'd be able to topple the dominant Azeez either.

