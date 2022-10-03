5 sports legends who would have been great WWE Superstars

Over the years, many athletes from other sports have graced the WWE ring. Whether it be those who stayed in wrestling long-term, like Bill Goldberg or Steve McMichael, or those who merely tested the waters or made special appearances.

WWE has a history of finding crossover talent from every single genre imaginable, but it's usually easier for someone who is already a high-level competitor to make the transition. Perhaps it's the natural instinct of a sports star to be convinced that there's nothing they can't do.

Looking back, there were likely many professional athletes who likely had the potential to be terrific WWE Superstars. Here are some legendary figures from the sporting world's past who would have been additions to World Wrestling Entertainment.

#5. Dennis Rodman should have returned to the ring after he retired from the NBA

This one has a bit of an asterisk beside it, as Rodman famously made several appearances for WCW from 1997-1999. He also took part in an Australian pro wrestling tour a few years later. So, he is no stranger to the squared circle.

Randy Cruz @randyjcruz 25 years ago today, Dennis Rodman arm dragged Lex Luger at Bash at the Beach 1997.



25 years ago today, Dennis Rodman arm dragged Lex Luger at Bash at the Beach 1997.https://t.co/SKrarEHdG3

However, Dennis Rodman never really got the chance to show what he could do, and he never had a run with WWE. A terrific physical specimen, he certainly held his own at times against experienced stars and legends. It would have been interesting to see what would have happened if he was given time to develop his skills.

Also? Rodman is known for his outlandish personality and eccentric wardrobe. The five-time NBA Champion is also a genius at marketing himself, which would have been a perfect fit for WWE.

#4. John McEnroe would have been a master promo cutter in the world of professional wrestling

If there was ever anyone who would make a great wisecracking announcer, it was John McEnroe. He could fill that role, or be a terrific manager. A lot of wrestlers out there could use a mouthpiece; McEnroe is more like a megaphone.

His verbal jabs with chief umpires worldwide were the stuff of legend, and made him a household name. McEnroe's meltdowns and temper tantrums seem like they were practically written by a wrestling writer. When The Bad Boy of Tennis would boil over on the court, it was like a volcano had just erupted.

John McEnroe's gift of gab gained him worldwide attention. Not only was he a champion on grass and clay, he was a master of vicious vitriol. That would have served him well in WWE

#3. If WWE wanted a Prime Time performer, they should have given Deion Sanders a call

Considered one of the greatest athletes to ever grace a football field, 'Neon Deion' revolutionized the cornerback position. He was also one of the NFL's most dangerous kick and punt returners. Those qualities may have stemmed from the fact that he was once clocked at a blistering 4.27 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

In other words? Deion was so fast, he could flip a switch and be in bed before the lights went out. He was a human flash of lightning who could literally do it all.

TodayInSports Co. @TodayInSportsCo



Crazy but true…Deion Sanders scored TDs all the following ways: interception (9), punt return (6), kick return (3), receiving (3) fumble recovery (1) & rushing (1). He's one of 2 players in #NFL history to score a TD six different ways. 🤯 Crazy but true…Deion Sanders scored TDs all the following ways: interception (9), punt return (6), kick return (3), receiving (3) fumble recovery (1) & rushing (1). He's one of 2 players in #NFL history to score a TD six different ways. 🤯 https://t.co/RRKvOgD3Ve

Much like several other names on this list, Sanders displayed an innate ability to trash talk and present himself as a major celebrity. His image may have been the only thing greater than his athleticism.

He's cut from the mold of many wrestlers from the past. At one point, Deion was so good that you weren't sure if you loved him or hated him. That's how polarizing he was.

Sanders has already played both football and baseball professionally. He should have thrown pro-wrestling onto his resume as well, and made it a true 'triple crown' of achievement.

#2. Brian Bosworth could have tackled the WWE competition

Known worldwide as 'The Boz,' the brash linebacker was a superstar while he was still at the University of Oklahoma. His sunglasses, creative hairstyles and cocky attitude made him a household name.

While he never found the same kind of success in the NFL, he was always very good at selling himself. He displayed a charisma that was rare for most athletes of the time. He stood out, and he eventually parlayed that persona into a successful acting career. Bosworth even appeared alongside WWE Superstars Kevin Nash, The Great Khali and Steve Austin in Adam Sandler's re-make of The Longest Yard.

With his amazing strength, punky attitude and built-in marketing machine, it's possible we could have seen The Boz headline WrestleMania. Alas, much like his 'sure-fire' Hall of Fame career in the NFL, it just wasn't meant to be.

#1. Conor McGregor

McGregor made waves a few years ago when he insulted WWE Superstars and alluded to them all being wimps. At the time, it prompted some of the promotion's performers to comically respond to the Irishman. Most notably Roman Reigns, who had a quip about the size difference between him and the UFC fighter.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Throwback to Roman Reigns vs Conor McGregor Throwback to Roman Reigns vs Conor McGregor 😂 https://t.co/lgvR1CP3ue

While Reigns may be right about McGregor's physical stature, there's no denying the enormity of his appeal. He's one of the most well-known athletes globally and is the UFC's biggest money draw.

McGregor's star power means revenue. While he might not be naturally suited for a Land of the Giants like WWE, there are plenty of quality grapplers on the roster who could make Conor look credible.

The promotion's better workers, like Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn, would be terrific match-ups if the MMA star were to ever leave the octogon for the squard circle. Don't count this one out yet, however, as it still might just happen.

We asked Saraya's parents if we should step into a wrestling ring again here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far