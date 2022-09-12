"I was stoned" - Kevin Nash reflects on challenging WWE Hall of Famer to a fight on Twitter

Kevin Nash once challenged WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior to a fight on Twitter. He has now revealed Warrior's baffling and hilarious response to the challenge.

Nash and Warrior seemingly never crossed paths in the wrestling industry, having only worked in the same company briefly when Warrior joined WCW in 1998. However, back in 2012, the two engaged in a brief but intense war of words on social media, which was kickstarted by Warrior insulting Nash.

The WWE legend recently spoke about the incident with co-host Sean Oliver on the Kliq This podcast. Kevin disclosed that he made the challenge on Twitter while high, and Warrior took several days to formulate his response.

"I challenged him to a shoot fight on Twitter," said Nash. "It gets to the point where, and I swear to God I was stoned, and I f***ing typed whatever it was back then, 140 (characters). And I'm stoned as f***, and I just send it out, and I'm like 'ah, what the f***'. He comes back with this edited, there's like 33 edits in it. He spent three f***ing days of his life because I just told him 'hey man, we each put up a hundred grand, we'll just f***ing get in the ring and just go, winner takes all." (00:01 - 00:35)

Nash poked fun at the Ultimate Warrior's response and added that he didn't know he had taken up that much real estate in the legend's brain.

"I'm watching this thing and I'm looking at all these edits, and how many days it must of took for him to do this. I was thinking, 'Oh wow man, I didn't realize you would give me that much real estate in your brain.'" (00:45 - 00:57)

Kevin Nash on trying to get The Undertaker to leave WWE

Kevin Nash performed in WWE as Diesel in the mid-1990s before he left the company to join WCW with Scott Hall. The duo were known as The Outsiders but became nWo once Hulk Hogan joined the faction.

The 63-year-old recently spoke with his former boss in WCW, Eric Bischoff, on his 83 Weeks podcast. Kevin revealed that he tried to recruit The Undertaker to the nWo by claiming that he had no bargaining power until he changed up his presentation. Shortly after his suggestion, The Undertaker debuted his American Bada** gimmick.

