5 Reasons Seth Rollins is the most compelling character in WWE right now

When WWE Superstar Seth Rollins originally left The Shield to begin his journey to solo stardom, some were initially skeptical. Rollins was highly entertaining as the de facto leader of his faction up to that point. But the question remained, could he translate that into singles success?

As we all know by now, the answer to that question has been a resounding "yes". Rollins has grown into not just one of the greatest all-around performers of his generation, but of all time. He's put together a masterful mix of fantastic wrestling skills, a little bit of microphone magic and a boatload of charisma.

While he has his critics - particularly in his current incarnation - it's hard to argue about what the 36-year-old veteran has achieved. Here are five reasons why Seth Rollins is WWE's most intriguing character today.

#5 - He can have a good match with anyone

The sign on the marquee says 'wrestling', so let's just start there.

Rollins' is about as versatile in the ring as he is with his wardrobe. He's got enough size and strength to execute any move, yet he isn't too bulky. That helps with his agility, another of the weapons in his arsenal. It's what makes him a 'toolbox guy' in the squared circle; whatever you need, he's probably packing it with him. He can go from slams and suplexes to splashes and suicide dives without missing a beat.

This was displayed prominently during his recent series of matches with Cody Rhodes. Two VERY equal in-ring performers. Given the opportunity to work with someone of The American Nightmare's caliber gave Rollins an opportunity to really step out there.

He came through with flying colors and showed everyone why The Architect always has a blueprint for a great match.

#4 - He's a terrific talker

As one of WWE's best promo guys, Seth Rollins never freezes up behind the microphone. He's cool and calm when he needs to be, but mad and maniacal when the situation calls for it.

Rollins has experienced the 'scripted promo' era of WWE, when little or none of the material was his own. Even then, he was excellent on the stick. Now, as a seasoned performer, and with Triple H at the helm, he will be given more freedom.

That will only be a good thing for the WWE Universe. More of Rollins on the mic means stinging insults and funny one-liners. Anytime he gets a chance to pierce the vail, you can bet that Seth Rollins is going to provoke somebody.

#3 - It's gotta be the clothes

Be honest: There's a small part of you that wonders what the heck Rollins is going to have on when he walks through the curtain. It could be anything from spotted leopard print, to Scottish plaid to wild neon. Sometimes, it might be all three at the same time. He's that off the wall.

It may seem like a small detail, and his tastes are certainly eclectic. It's an added bonus to his already impressive package of skills. It lends to the unpredictability of his unhinged character, and he has embraced it fully.

Both he and wife Becky Lynch have been extremely fashion forward recently, but Seth has taken it to a whole new level. Watch out, Paris runways...The Architect might just be ready to walk the catwalk.

#2 - He's one of WWE's most celebrated champions of the past, and he's always a threat to win another title

Right now, it appears Rollins may be eyeing Bobby Lashley's WWE United States Championship. But with his golden resume, Rollins is a threat to grab any gold that's waved in front of him.

It's easy to picture him capturing that US belt, but it's also just as easy to envision him in a one-on-one battle with his former Shield teammate, Roman Reigns.

Rollins has been to the top of the mountain before, and at Reigns' expense, no less. The Visionary could enter into a feud with The Tribal Chief and find out if lightning can strike one more time.

And by the way? He's due for a title. He's spent a couple of years now putting everyone else over. It's now his time to return to his championship form.

His big victories are unquestioned and there are certainly more titles awaiting him in the future. He's always in the mix for a shot at any championship in WWE, which only adds to the excitement he brings.

#1 - Seth Rollins has natural charisma

There aren't many guys who come off much cooler than Seth Rollins. He's kind of like an action hero who gets all the good lines. He oozes natural charisma.

Rollins is the type of dude that women want and men want to hang out with. He's a crazy man in WWE but quite different at home. It's his ability to flip that switch and go from one to the other seamlessly that sets Rollins apart. In fact, he's probably even better since becoming a father. His all-around work has been top-notch in recent months.

Rollins has the type of appeal that you can't train for. He's naturally an attraction and can draw the WWE Universe into his own little Wonderland anytime he wants to. That gift, born in his blood, has been the biggest secret to his success. And it all just comes to him so easily, doesn't it?

