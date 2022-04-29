Becky Lynch's greatest strength in WWE is that she's constantly evolving

To say that WWE has hit a home run with Becky Lynch would be a huge understatement. She's defied the odds, exceeded expectations and done things that no other woman has before in the history of sports entertainment.

Now one of WWE's premier stars, she not only stands at the top of the women's division, but of the entire promotion. Male or female, it doesn't matter. Big Time Becks is one of the promotion's greatest assets and a bona fide mega-star.

That's why Becky Lynch has been able to change with the times. She's always quick to switch up her looks and nicknames. She cobbles away at her gimmick, and then re-shapes it to fit whatever scenario she's in at any time.

Lynch has been The Irish Lashkicker, The Man, Big Time Becks, and probably carries a few other titles as well. There is too much to list here; she seemingly has more pseudonyms than even Triple H or Ric Flair. And that's really saying something.

Becky Lynch has become a renaissance woman in WWE, and it's helped her to maintain her edge

It all started when she got potatoed by Nia Jax during a SmackDown vs RAW brawl leading up to Survivor Series 2018. Which is strange, because so much has changed for Lynch since then that it almost feels like a million years ago.

WrestleFeed @WrestleFeedApp Close-up of Nia Jax punching Becky Lynch and injuring her Close-up of Nia Jax punching Becky Lynch and injuring her https://t.co/sbB3bu8P6f

Lynch would suffer a broken nose and a concussion. However, after emerging from that scrap blodied and beaten, but looking tougher and more reselient than ever, she immediately became the darling of the WWE Universe.

Since then, she's seemingly had nine lives and 9000 wardrobe changes. The only other person in all of WWE that has as diverse of a taste in clothing may be her husband, Seth Rollins. The pair have a fetish for fashion.

During her rise to the top, Becky has always remained the same person and has never slacked in the ring. She brings that same fighting spirit as she has since she first arrived in WWE.

But now, as an established franchise player, she's shown a willingness to step out of he shell and be open to change. Becky has scrapped the old adage: 'If it ain't broke, don't fix it.'

Her attitude seems to constantly be, "Hey... Why not? Let's give it a shot."

Lynch's space-age style seems to be constantly growing. She recently appeared in a jet black jumpsuit with tall white boots. Based on her attire, she could have painted her face and claimed to be the first female member of the rock band KISS.

It may seem silly to some, but it's an asset to have that kind of attitude, that level of fearlessness.

Becky Lynch knows she is a star and carries herself that way. She's achieved the dream of a daredevil, and she's always willing to walk the tight rope just one more time. It's a mark of greatness. And it's another of many reasons she will remain on top for a long time to come.

Do you think Becky Lynch will win another title soon in WWE? Will she be successful in her upcoming feud with Asuka? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

