Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are WWE's 'fashion forward' couple

WWE has had its fair share of feather boas, leather jackets and loud colors. Over the years, we've seen plenty of snakeskin boots, chunky heels and laces mixed with velcro. But somehow trendsetters Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins seem able to pull all three of those looks together at the same time.

To say that this power couple's closet is a bit loud would be akin to saying water is wet. The aurora that must radiate from the bright colors in their wardrobe would likely light up a small city.

As two of wrestling's biggest superstars, Rollins and Lynch are not married together onscreen right now, but they certainly are in real life.

Andrew @bigtimeEST Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins' wedding day picture with their daughter.



(Source: Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions) Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins' wedding day picture with their daughter.(Source: Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions) https://t.co/uZyAM3E1XN

They are also married in terms of clothing choices. Both have displayed the kind of flamboyancy that runway models in Paris can only dream about.

Lots of fur and leather. Jackets that look like they're made out of aluminum foil. Leopard spots and flower print. Crazy hats. They've been able to pull it all off, week after week, with no shame or apologies.

It takes guts to dress this way, especially in the rough and tumble world of WWE. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are truly fashion warriors.

It's also very androgynous. You might see Becky wearing leather and Seth wearing lace. There are no boundaries here. RuPaul would be proud.

The WWE Universe has noticed this, too, and has even suggested that the pair swap clothing from time to time.

Surely the covers of Vogue and Cosmopolitan will feature somewhere in the long-term future for the two, as they continue to set the trend in sports entertainment. Seth brings the 'super villian' look while Big Time Becks resurrects a mixture of princess, punk, and pop star.

Truly, they are on the cusp of the next big thing in terms of bombastic beauty. But they do say that when you look good, you wrestle good. (Or something like that.)

That certainly seems to be the case here, as Becky Lynch is currently the WWE RAW Women's Champion and looks dominant. Meanwhile, her husband seems to have a little extra pep in his step since switching up his style. He's right back in the hunt for the WWE title.

So, keep it up, Seth and Becky. They may mock your fashion fads, but just remember to keep your head up, back straight, and walk that runway with pride. And never forget to strike a pose.

What do you think of Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins' funky fashion style? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

What is working with Mr. McMahon really like? We asked Austin Theory himself.

Edited by Jacob Terrell