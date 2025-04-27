5 Stars who can help John Cena retain his Undisputed WWE Title at Backlash

This year's Backlash Premium Live Event will feature John Cena defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton. The Viper attacked The Franchise Player on RAW and SmackDown after WrestleMania, setting up a showdown at the upcoming event in St. Louis.
As the 17-time world champion is a villain right now, he might need some allies on his side to possibly retain the Undisputed WWE Championship. In this article, we will discuss five stars who can help John Cena retain his gold against Orton on May 10, 2025.
#5. Travis Scott might appear at Backlash to save John Cena
Travis Scott made an unexpected appearance at WrestleMania 41 and helped The Cenation Leader dethrone Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion. The popular rapper also accompanied Cena and The Rock at Elimination Chamber 2025 when the trio shockingly assaulted Rhodes.
It won't be a surprise if Travis makes his presence felt at Backlash and allows John Cena to retain the gold.
#4. Drew McIntyre might join forces with The Rock and John Cena
Drew McIntyre recently mentioned John Cena on SmackDown. The Scotsman said he was supposed to go after the Undisputed WWE Title before Randy Orton inserted himself into the championship picture. However, before 'Mania, there was a possibility of McIntyre joining forces with The Rock and Cena.
Given his remarkable relationship with The Final Boss, McIntyre might help The Franchise Player defeat The Legend Killer in the title bout at Backlash. This could lead to Drew officially joining forces with the Hollywood stars.
#3. R-Truth might help The Franchise Player
R-Truth and John Cena were involved in a segment on this week's SmackDown, where the former claimed to be a big fan of The Cenation Leader. He also mentioned that Cena was the Last Real Champion in front of Jimmy Uso. Due to his apparent loyalty toward Cena, Truth might help him retain the title at Backlash 2025.
During the bout, R-Truth could show up and distract The Apex Predator, leading to Cena's victory.
#2. The Rock
The Rock was notably absent from WWE WrestleMania 41. However, if Cena requires any help against Randy Orton at Backlash, The Final Boss might show up unannounced.
The People's Champion might shock the world by making his presence felt during the contest. This could give an unfair advantage to Cena, resulting in his win.
#1. Paul Heyman might bring a new twist to WWE Backlash 2025
Paul Heyman has already surprised everyone by joining hands with Seth Rollins. Meanwhile, Bron Breakker added another twist to the story by destroying Roman Reigns on the RAW after 'Mania. Fans might witness another surprise at Backlash if The Wiseman helps John Cena retain the title alongside his stablemates.
WWE might use The Rock as the bridge between Cena and Heyman, allowing both storylines to merge in the future. The creative team could show that Rocky and The Wiseman were in cahoots since Elimination Chamber and everything that happened in Las Vegas was part of their plan.