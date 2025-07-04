5 stars who can join the Bloodline saga on WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline's latest chapter will seemingly focus on the rivalry between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. Sikoa became the first man to pin The Samoan Werewolf in singles action in WWE at Night of Champions, winning the United States Championship.

Solo had plenty of help, including JC Mateo, the returning Tonga Loa, and the debuting Tala Tonga. That's a lot to overcome for one man, even Jacob Fatu.

Let's look at five stars who could join this current saga of The Bloodline storyline on WWE SmackDown.

#5. Zilla Fatu is a real-life member of The Bloodline

After what happened at Night of Champions, Zilla Fatu offered Jacob Fatu help, saying he was only a call away. It won't be surprising to see if the son of the late Umaga joins the fray as the latest Bloodline member on SmackDown on the side of The Samoan Werewolf.

Zilla is not signed to WWE, but he's the current Reality of Wrestling Champion. ROW has a working relationship with the company, so it's certainly possible. Even Randy Orton told the fourth-generation member of the Anoa'i family that he would be seeing him soon.

#4. Lance Anoa'i is on the WWE roster

For those unaware, there's a real-life member of The Bloodline who is not on the main roster. Lance Anoa'i was signed last year and was initially assigned to NXT. He's recovering from injury and hasn't made his re-debut on WWE television.

Lance is expected to be part of WWE Evolve once he gets cleared to return. He also has a history with both Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa during their time on the independent circuit, so the story fits like a glove.

#3. Rikishi could try to bring peace or bring new members

While Rikishi didn't choose sides during the entire Bloodline storyline from 2020, he could be brought back to at least try to bring peace. The Hall of Famer is one of the Anoa'i family elders, so he could be the voice of reason, especially for his son Solo Sikoa.

Haku was brought in at WrestleMania 41 to congratulate Jacob Fatu for his win. He could act as the voice of reason too, since three of his sons are helping Solo. Nevertheless, Rikishi could be the one to bring his son Thamiko Fatu and Jacob's brother, Journey Fatu, to help The Samoan Werewolf during the civil war.

#2. Tama Tonga might feel betrayed and help Jacob Fatu

The wild card for the current saga of The Bloodline is Tama Tonga, who is currently out with an undisclosed injury. His two brothers, Tonga Loa, and Tala Tonga, have already aligned with Solo Sikoa. It won't be surprising if he also chooses Solo, who brought him to WWE in the first place.

However, Tama might feel that Solo ghosted him during his recovery. He could feel betrayed and help Jacob Fatu during the civil war. It's unclear when he'll be returning, but it's going to make or break Jacob's chances of overcoming the numbers game.

#1. Jey Uso could be the great equalizer

It's still not official, but it seems like Jimmy Uso will be on Jacob Fatu's side during the civil war. Jimmy has helped Jacob twice already, and they appeared to be on good terms in the backstage segment last Friday on WWE SmackDown.

However, they are still outnumbered, and who better than "Main Event" Jey Uso to help them even the odds? He wouldn't want to see his twin get beat up over and over. Rumors suggest that WWE is looking to pair them up again, and fighting side-by-side in another Bloodline civil war could be a good way to reunite.

