5 Stars Dominik Mysterio can recruit to The Judgment Day behind Finn Balor’s back

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio is trying to maintain good terms with Finn Balor but in vain. The duo clashed yet again in a backstage segment over the injury of JD McDonagh.

Interestingly, Dirty Dom mentioned that he could recruit another member to replace JD. While The Prince is against adding new wrestlers to the crew, here are five stars Dom can approach behind Balor’s back.

#5 Dominik Mysterio can turn AJ Styles into a friend

This week’s episode of Monday Night RAW saw AJ Styles return to the red brand. The Phenomenal One was interrupted by Dominik Mysterio and Carlito while he was speaking to the WWE Universe. Styles repelled their attack after they tried to take him out.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Although Finn Balor mocked Mysterio for being turned into a laughing stock by Styles, Dom could turn the two-time WWE Champion into a friend. Notably, The Phenomenal One is a former member and leader of Balor’s legendary Bullet Club and could strengthen The Judgment Day if he joins the crew. This could also see him make a quiet heel turn as well.

#4 Rusev could make a WWE comeback and join The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is a faction that overpowers its foes via the numbers game. However, if the individual members are picked apart, the crew doesn’t have a dominant wrestler like The Bloodline’s Jacob Fatu. Thus, the heel group lacks an enforcer.

Miro (fka Rusev), who was recently released by AEW, could make his WWE return and join The Judgment Day. The former United States Champion could give the purple and black faction the muscle power it needs to wipe out its enemies.

#3 Pete Dunne could use some help to get revenge

Pete Dunne has had a tumultuous time on the main roster so far. While The Bruiserweight carries a lot of rage within him, he hasn’t been able to channel it into victories. After a losing feud with Sheamus, he has also accumulated losses against R-Truth and Penta.

Thus, Dunne might want to align himself with a crew that would support him and get him on the path to victory. Dominik Mysterio could exploit this need of The Bruiserweight and offer him a spot in The Judgment Day.

#2 Logan Paul could be Dirty Dom’s favorite pick

Logan Paul was recently transferred to the RAW brand ahead of his return after a long hiatus since the 2024 SummerSlam. The Maverick has once again locked horns with his former rival, Rey Mysterio, whom he defeated at the 2023 Crown Jewel to become the US Champ.

This week on the Monday night show, he once again defeated the legendary luchador to qualify for the Elimination Chamber. Ahead of this, he also cost the three-time world champion a tag team match alongside Dragon Lee against The New Day’s Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

Expand Tweet

This instantly makes Paul Dominik Mysterio’s favorite pick because of his differences with his “deadbeat dad.” Thus, Dom could approach The Maverick for a spot in his crew as well.

#1 Drew McIntyre could join The Judgment Day permanently this time

Drew McIntyre previously worked with The Judgment Day at Survivor Series WarGames: 2023. On the same night, his biggest nemesis, CM Punk, returned to WWE after nine long years. Since then, The Second City Saint has cost The Scottish Psychopath the World Heavyweight Championship and also wasted his Money in the Bank privilege.

The Scotsman also lost his feud against The Straight Edge Superstar at Bad Blood 2024. Additionally, he was also devastated to lose the 2025 Royal Rumble. Thus, McIntyre may consider joining The Judgment Day permanently this time.

He could ask the heel crew to help him win the Elimination Chamber a second time. Although this would result in a clash with Finn Balor’s WrestleMania hopes, Dominik Mysterio could approach McIntyre after Seth Rollins potentially beats Balor to qualify for the Toronto premium live event. It would be interesting to see if Dominik Mysterio gets a new member to join the faction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback