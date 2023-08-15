5 stars who could face Edge in his last match if not Sheamus

For 25 years, Edge has wowed WWE fans across the globe. Whether he is the heroic good guy that fans want to support or the villainous cheat who can generate more boos than anyone, he certainly has left his mark in the professional wrestling business.

Making his surprise return to the company in 2020 after 11 years of retirement, the Hall of Famer has faced off against some of the biggest stars of the current generation, such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Bryan Danielson.

Last week on SmackDown, The Rated-R Superstar challenged Sheamus to face off with him in his hometown of Toronto this Friday. In what will be the first time the two stars have ever clashed, many are questioning if this will be Edge's last-ever match.

However, if Sheamus is not going to be the former WWE Champion's last opponent, then we have compiled a list of potential stars that may be his final foe.

#5 - One last time with the franchise

In the mid-2000s, there was arguably no feud more personal in World Wrestling Entertainment than that of John Cena and Edge. The two legends traded the WWE title back and forth on a number of occasions.

While they have gone to war in the past, today, both men have a great deal of respect for one another. WWE recently shared a video with John Cena praising his old rival.

"I really hope everyone watching knows just how gifted, and caring, and amazing Adam is. He's just a... he's a good human being, he's a great human being, he loves sports entertainment. He's given so much to you guys, and I also think he's aware of what you've given him." (H/T GiveMeSport)

While Cena rarely wrestles these days, his level of respect for the former World Heavyweight Champion may entice him to step back into the ropes.

#4 - The American Nightmare and The Ultimate Opportunist

Over the past year, it could be argued that no star has generated a more positive response from the fans than Cody Rhodes. The son of Dusty Rhodes has positioned himself as one of the biggest stars in the company.

Since making his return to World Wrestling Entertainment in April 2022, one of Rhodes' main qualities has been his recognition of the past and of those who came before him. If a match between the two took place, Rhodes would no doubt be respectful of everything the Hall of Famer has achieved.

While they wrestled against one another early in Cody's career in tag team action, a matchup between Edge and Rhodes today, when both stars' stocks are at their peak, would go down very well with the WWE Universe.

#3 - Edge faces his closest friend

The one person who easily knows Edge better than anyone else in the wrestling business is his best friend and longtime tag team partner, Christian Cage.

Rising through the ranks together in the mid-90s, the two stars would go on to become integral parts of WWE's attitude era, winning multiple championships in the process.

Both men are still huge names among fans today, with Christian currently producing some of the best work of his career in AEW. Regardless of both stars being in different companies, a match to cap off either of their careers would be perfectly poetic.

#2 and #1 - The Rated-R Superstar rekindles an Attitude Era rivalry

While Edge can more than hold his own as a singles star, many of his most memorable matches came when he and Christian teamed together. Most notably, their incredible TLC matches against The Hardy Boyz and The Dudley Boyz.

With the Dudleys possibly too old to compete in an extreme-level match these days, a tag match between E&C and the Hardys would be the best alternative to recreating those classic matches of the past.

Speaking on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy himself commented on when Edge's last match will take place as well as where it might happen.

"I think it would be very feasible for him to actually have his final match outside of WWE. I think that’s something that is possible. It may not. I mean, he may just finish there. I could see him being a guy that was committed. If he says it is his last match, I don’t think he’s going to do like Ric Flair and have five or six last matches, but I could see him finishing up with WWE and maybe having his final few matches somewhere else." (H/T Fightful)

Who do you think Edge will face off with in his final match? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

