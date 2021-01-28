5 Stars you may have forgotten won the WWE 24/7 Championship

The WWE 24/7 Championship has one of the wildest concepts WWE has come up with in the last few years. The title was introduced in May of 2019 by Mick Foley. So far, there have been a combined total of 131 title reigns, which is more than any other Championship in WWE.

The WWE 24/7 Champion can be contested at any time anywhere as long as there is a referee around. The title has a wild history and many different Superstars and even non-wrestlers have held the championship. The most title reigns belong to R-Truth who is currently on his 46th reign as the WWE 24/7 Champion.

Truth is a name synonymous with the title. Fans also recall some other multiple-time champions such as Drake Maverick and Akira Tozawa but there have been some of the names that might not pop up into memory so quickly. So let's take a look at five stars you may have forgotten won the WWE 24/7 Championship.

#5 WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson

Pat Patterson is a WWE legend. He is most famous for being the first WWE Intercontinental Champion and the originator of the Royal Rumble Match. Over the years, he has been lauded for his great contributions to the professional wrestling industry. Patterson is a legend in the business but one of his accomplishments has been rather forgotten about.

Patterson won the 24/7 title in July of 2019 when the champion Drake Maverick tripped as he was running away from the Boogeyman. Pat took advantage of this situation and pinned Maverick to win the 24/7 Championship. His reign did not last long as he dropped the belt to another legend, Geral Briscoe moments later.