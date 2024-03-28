5 stars who need to be part of WWE Speed - Absent competitor, former world champion, and more

WWE isn't afraid of trying new things out. Over the past decade or so, the promotion has experimented with two brands, 205 Live and NXT UK. Unfortunately, they no longer exist; however, they were both quite entertaining.

The company has also tested out various side programs, specifically tournaments. This includes the Mixed Match Challenge, the Mae Young Classic, and the Cruiserweight Classic. In addition to these programs, there are other side shows that exist, such as NXT Level Up and Main Event.

A new experiment is set to debut next week. This program is called WWE Speed. It will be a tournament with a twist. Each match has a three-minute time limit, meaning wrestlers will have to sprint to the finish line. The winner of the tournament will become the first-ever Speed Champion.

It isn't clear which performers will ultimately be part of the show. Some matches have been taped, but these were before the rules were established. Regardless, in this article, we will look at a handful of competitors who absolutely should be part of the new weekly show.

Below are five stars who need to be part of WWE Speed.

#5. Nathan Frazer & #4. Axiom, the NXT tag team could excel in this tournament

Axiom is an incredible pro wrestler. He can do athletic feats that very few can match. He's also a fantastic technician with excellent knowledge of submissions. He can do it all, which is why the masked star should be part of the program.

Nathan Frazer is one of the most exciting athletes in WWE today. He was trained by Seth Rollins and has speed that nobody else in the company can match. For that exact reason, he's a perfect fit for this new show. He is also the tag team partner with Axiom.

Both Axiom and Frazer were part of the first-ever Speed tapings held last year. Given that these were done months ago and had a five-minute time limit as opposed to the three WWE announced this week, these bouts were likely just part of a pilot. As a result, it isn't clear if they'll be part of the program or not.

#3. Dexter Lumis could finally return to the ring

Dexter Lumis is one of the most bizarre superstars in pro wrestling, especially in WWE. He is creepy and spooky, yet somehow, also incredibly likable. The hatchet-wielding performer can also go in the ring when called upon.

Lumis hasn't been seen on WWE programming in almost a year now. It isn't clear if he has an issue with the company, is injured, or if the Creative simply has nothing for him. If the latter is the case, his skills can be utilized on Speed.

Dexter certainly doesn't fit the bill of a speedy superstar, but there's no rule indicating only cruiserweights and fast-moving athletes will be on the program. Lumis returning to action would be exciting for fans and could lead to a full-time role on television later.

#2. Ricochet could get a huge boost

Ricochet is another incredible athlete. The master of the 630 Spash and Shooting Star Press has held three titles during his time in WWE. These belts were the North American Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and the United States Championship.

The Human Highlight Reel was absent from television for a little while, but he has returned in a big way on WWE RAW. Ricochet is feuding with The Judgment Day and has picked up wins over Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh in recent weeks.

While he does have a storyline going on, Ricochet is the perfect candidate for Speed. He is a mid-card to upper-mid-card talent who would not only benefit from a title run but could also add credibility to the tournament. Beyond that, Ricochet's incredible athleticism would be a perfect fit for this new show.

#1. Sheamus could make his WWE television return in the tournament

Sheamus is a workhorse. While some fans initially doubted him when Sheamus won the WWE Championship early in his career, he worked hard to become one of the best in-ring competitors in the world.

Much like Dexter Lumis, The Celtic Warrior has been completely absent from television for quite some time now. His reason for not competing since last summer, however, comes down to an injury he suffered. Many assume he'll be back in the ring soon.

Supposing he will indeed be back in action, Sheamus could return as part of Speed. The Celtic Warrior did beat Daniel Bryan in 19 seconds at WrestleMania once, so he knows how to end matches in lightning-fast fashion.

