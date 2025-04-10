5 Stars who could replace Cody Rhodes as the NEXT face of WWE!

Cody Rhodes has been seen as the face of WWE since WrestleMania 40. The American Nightmare hasn’t done anything wrong since his return to the company nearly three years ago.

The current Undisputed WWE Champion has proven himself on every challenge thrown at him and continues to be the company’s top babyface. Triple H and The Rock used him to turn the biggest babyface of all time, John Cena, heel for the first time in nearly two decades.

Cody Rhodes’ time as the face of WWE will come to an end sooner or later. This will especially be true whenever he turns heel.

With that in mind, check out the five stars who could replace Cody Rhodes as the next face of WWE.

#5. Jey Uso could get his first world title reign soon

Jey Uso has seemingly reached the pinnacle of his career after winning the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match. The former Bloodline member has faced a bit of criticism online, but he has marched ahead to build his story with Gunther.

The two men will battle for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. The match could allow Jey Uso to win his first world title in the company.

As a babyface, Jey Uso has a large faction of the crowd behind him every time he makes an appearance. If John Cena defeats Cody Rhodes, fans could slowly see Jey become the face of the company, especially if he becomes a fighting champion.

#4. LA Knight could get back on track with the right story

United States Champion LA Knight has struggled to make it big even after having the fans behind him. Many feel The Megastar has lost a lot of steam in recent months, as it's clear that the creative team doesn’t see him as big a star as many fans do.

Knight could drop his US Title to Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41. Following the move, he could get a major push that could take him to the top of the roster and possibly into a program with John Cena.

The Megastar could go all the way and become the next face of the company after Cody Rhodes drops out of the picture. He has the mic skills and charisma to lead the company forward and become an even bigger name.

#3. CM Punk will be ready to take over from Cody Rhodes

CM Punk has been around long enough to lead any brand or company in the right direction. He returned to WWE over a year ago and has remained at the top of the card as one of the company’s biggest babyfaces.

The Best in the World will face Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in the biggest non-title match at WrestleMania 41. Soon after, he could get in the chase for a world title.

He could easily become the next face of the company, especially if he wins a world title. He has the in-ring skills, mic skills, and charisma to lead the company forward, especially if Cody Rhodes falls out of the picture.

#2. Kevin Owens's return as a babyface will hit differently

WrestleMania 41 won’t be the same after Kevin Owens announced that he will be unable to compete at the show due to a neck injury and would need surgery. He could take some time to recover and come back after a year or so.

Owens is leaving the ring as a top heel, but he could return as a massive babyface after his injury. That could see more fans get behind him and his work, and he could tell a brave story by going after a world title.

A top title win could put Kevin Owens at the top of the company for some time and make him the face of WWE. He has put in the hard work over the years and has continued to put on some great matches against the top names in the business, including Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

#1. Drew McIntyre has all the tools to become the face of WWE

Drew McIntyre is one of the top WWE Superstars who deserves a main event run. The villainous wrestler has done enough to stay relevant while putting other top stars over.

McIntyre has yet to get a quality world title reign in front of a live crowd. Triple H could reward him for his work later this year and possibly give him the Undisputed WWE Championship after Cody Rhodes drops it.

The move would be a positive one, and it could skyrocket him as the face of WWE, especially if he turns babyface. Drew McIntyre has all the tools to remain a top name in the business, and the company could give him the ball to see how far he can take it.

