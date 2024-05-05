5 stars Roman Reigns can add to his version of The Bloodline upon his comeback - Returning legend, former rival, & more

Roman Reigns hasn't returned since losing his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. With what has transpired with The Bloodline at Backlash, he may not return alone.

After Roman Reigns lost on The Grandest Stage of Them All, his cousin Solo Sikoa showcased a severely different personality. Solo outcast Jimmy Uso from The Bloodline added Tama Tonga and now Tanga Loa into the group. His demeanor lately has been that of an acting Tribal Chief. Someone needs to do something about these changes.

Without further ado, let's see who could Roman Reigns align himself with to ensure Solo Sikoa learns a much-needed lesson.

#5. Jimmy Uso suffered an assault by Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa proudly claimed wins and losses mattered in The Bloodline, and that losing has consequences. He seemingly removed Jimmy Uso from the group as the latter had just come out of a loss to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 40. That might not be the complete truth.

Jimmy Uso has been a loyal soldier of The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. He even went against his twin Jey to ensure Roman stayed The Head of The Table. The Enforcer needed to ensure his sibling was gone so that he could replace The Tribal Chief without much resistance.

When Roman Reigns returns, he will seemingly bring along Jimmy Uso, who will also want revenge on Solo. This alliance will completely fall in line with the current narrative.

#4. Main Event Jey Uso could join Roman Reigns' side of The Bloodline

While Jey Uso voluntarily left The Bloodline, he may support a babyface, non-egotistical Roman Reigns.

During his one-on-one battle with Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania 40, Jey Uso hesitated to attack when his brother pleaded not to hit him. This signified a strong bond between the twins. Sooner rather than later, The Usos will probably reunite in WWE.

After witnessing the beating Jimmy suffered at the hands of Solo Sikoa, Jey's soft corner for his twin may be reignited. He could then align with Roman and Jimmy to unleash a war against Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa.

#3. Jacob Fatu

The professional wrestling world has recently been buzzing with the rumors of Jacob Fatu being officially signed to a WWE contract. If that's true, he will seemingly join The Bloodline Saga soon.

Solo Sikoa managed to manipulate Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa into thinking he was the rightful Tribal Chief, but he certainly can't manipulate everyone. When it comes to manipulation and convincing, Roman Reigns might lure the real-life Bloodline member to his side.

This will also ensure that the debutants are equally divided into both sides of the group, resulting in better exposure.

#2. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn's return to The Bloodline seems to be something that would never happen. However, chances are high right now.

While Sami Zayn has been away from The Bloodline drama, he has always been an ally to Jey Uso and Kevin Owens. After Kevin Owens suffered a brutal assault and later a loss at Backlash France at the hands of Tama Tonga, Solo Sikoa, and Tanga Loa, the perfect person to neutralize the numbers will be the current Intercontinental Champion.

Seeing the Honorary Uce back with Jey, Jimmy, and Roman will be something fans will fall in love with. He should certainly join the babyface side.

#1. The Rock

What if none of the above-mentioned names join Roman Reigns because of their differences in the past, only one Final Boss could finally even the odds.

The Rock is a Bloodline member who currently doesn't have any bad blood with The Tribal Chief, thus making him a suitable ally. The two proved to be a stellar tag team at WrestleMania 40 when they dominantly defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event of Night One.

While a feud between the two is seemingly in the works, their alliance and then betrayal will be an excellent way to build their possible WrestleMania 41 main event match.