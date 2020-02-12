5 Stars that AEW should start pushing

Pentagon Jr.

All Elite Wrestling has been around for a year and change now, but as a television show, Dynamite has only been on air since October 2019. During its brief run on TNT, we've seen one title change (the Tag Team titles on Jericho's Cruise) and a good portion of the company's roster.

While we have consistently seen the likes of The Young Bucks, Cody, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, Britt Baker, Chris Jericho and Brandi Rhodes, there are some stars who we haven't got the spotlight on them more.

The reasons for a lack of showing on Dynamite could be due to various things. Stars might be hurt, busy with prior commitments overseas or they just aren't in the plans at the moment.

AEW is still technically learning on the fly as to what works and what doesn't. With a roster that is extremely talented, however, it still feels like there are some stars that could be used differently.

Everyone can't get on to television every week, but there could at least be more backstage vignettes or involvement of stars not being featured in matches for a given episode. AEW has already proven that its production is top notch by showing the Dark Order segments, the recent Pac promo and everything involved in the Elite and the Inner Circle. Those are the main groups atop the promotion, but there are some other stars that should be pushed in the company. Here are five of them.

#5 Pentagon Jr. (2020 record - 1-2; Career - 8-8)

Zero Fear!!

Prior to joining AEW, there have been two ways that Pentagon Jr. has been presented. The first, which happened in Lucha Underground, was as an anti-hero willing to do anything to anyone. It was reminiscent of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin at points during his rise to the top of the WWF. That version of Pentagon was a top player in LU and one that had a prominent spot in the promotion.

While he also competed on the independent scene at times, the second version of Pentagon Jr. was as a tag team specialist in Impact Wrestling. He did briefly win the Impact Championship but most of his time in Impact was atop the tag team division with his brother, Rey Fenix. The two men produced some of the best tag team matches in recent memory.

In AEW, Pentagon has mainly been used as a tag team act. He's so much more as he showcased in his dark storylines in LU. The ninja skeleton may not be as flashy as Fenix but he is great at hardcore matches and striking showdowns. At some point, he needs to be pushed as one of the top singles stars in the company.

He chose AEW over WWE and has been in a tag team rather than terrorizing the roster on his own. It might be because Moxley is playing that role at the moment, but he needs to be utilized as the big star he was signed to be. He's a lot better than a career record of 8-8.

