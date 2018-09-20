5 Stars who need to go into the WWE Hall of Fame 2019

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.69K // 20 Sep 2018, 17:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It is time these stars enter the WWE Hall of Fame!

WWE's Hall of Fame is one of the most prestigious honours that can be bestowed upon a wrestler, in the modern wrestling world. Not too many people have the opportunity to be given the honour, but those who have are now part of wrestling history, never to be forgotten.

Each year there are some unexpected names who are inducted into the Hall of Fame, and each year the number of legends who are not yet part of WWE's Hall of Fame go down. Looking back at the last few decades of WWE, there are a number of wrestlers, for whom it is time to walk into the welcoming Golden Gates of the prestigious organisation.

Last year saw the induction of Goldberg, Mark Henry and the Dudley Boyz among others. This year's Hall of Fame ceremony is sure to be just as memorable, with several stars who should be inducted.

#5. Christian:

Christian and Edge innovated the Ladder Match

Christian is one of those stars who has been overlooked throughout his career. The former Tag Team and World Heavyweight Champion has been one of the staples of WWE over the past two decades.

Whether it be pioneering tag team matches and TLC matches along with his partner, Edge, or winning the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time late into his career as part of one of the most memorable feuds of WWE's history, Christian has really done it all.

His best friend and partner, Edge is already a part of the Hall of Fame following his retirement. Christian retired as well but is yet to be bestowed with the same honour. Christian spent a large part of his career in the shadow of his contemporaries, and even in his retirement has not been recognised for the wrestling great that he was.

In fact, as far as he goes, there is no question that he deserves to be a part of this year's Hall of Fame, but the only question that remains is will he finally be inducted?

1 / 5 NEXT