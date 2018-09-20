Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Stars who need to go into the WWE Hall of Fame 2019

Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.69K   //    20 Sep 2018, 17:05 IST

It is time these stars enter the WWE Hall of Fame!
It is time these stars enter the WWE Hall of Fame!

WWE's Hall of Fame is one of the most prestigious honours that can be bestowed upon a wrestler, in the modern wrestling world. Not too many people have the opportunity to be given the honour, but those who have are now part of wrestling history, never to be forgotten.

Each year there are some unexpected names who are inducted into the Hall of Fame, and each year the number of legends who are not yet part of WWE's Hall of Fame go down. Looking back at the last few decades of WWE, there are a number of wrestlers, for whom it is time to walk into the welcoming Golden Gates of the prestigious organisation.

Last year saw the induction of Goldberg, Mark Henry and the Dudley Boyz among others. This year's Hall of Fame ceremony is sure to be just as memorable, with several stars who should be inducted.

#5. Christian:

Christian and Edge innovated the Ladder Match
Christian and Edge innovated the Ladder Match

Christian is one of those stars who has been overlooked throughout his career. The former Tag Team and World Heavyweight Champion has been one of the staples of WWE over the past two decades.

Whether it be pioneering tag team matches and TLC matches along with his partner, Edge, or winning the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time late into his career as part of one of the most memorable feuds of WWE's history, Christian has really done it all.

His best friend and partner, Edge is already a part of the Hall of Fame following his retirement. Christian retired as well but is yet to be bestowed with the same honour. Christian spent a large part of his career in the shadow of his contemporaries, and even in his retirement has not been recognised for the wrestling great that he was.

In fact, as far as he goes, there is no question that he deserves to be a part of this year's Hall of Fame, but the only question that remains is will he finally be inducted?


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Hall of Fame The Undertaker Matt Hardy
Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
In love with Wrestling, MMA, Football, and Sports of all types. My other hobbies? Curling up with a nice book when I am not too busy writing. Do you enjoy his articles? Just give a click on the Follow button to be notified when he publishes new ones!
3 WWE superstars who might get inducted into the 2019...
RELATED STORY
10 current WWE stars who will 100% make the Hall of Fame
RELATED STORY
4 Wrestling Legends who can be inducted into WWE Hall of...
RELATED STORY
The 7 Most Inexcusable Omissions From The WWE Hall Of Fame
RELATED STORY
8 Current WWE Superstars Who Have Already Had A...
RELATED STORY
Predicting the next 5 WWE Hall of Fame headliners
RELATED STORY
10 current Superstars who will be in the WWE Hall of Fame
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Stars that are guaranteed future Hall of Famers
RELATED STORY
3 Ways to improve the WWE Hall Of Fame
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Which celebrity does Sami Zayn want to see...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us