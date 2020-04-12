5 Stars who rejected big-money contract offers from WWE

WWE hasn't been able to either keep these stars or tempt them to join even with big-money contract offers

From singles stars to tag teams, these are some of the names who've turned down WWE

Vince McMahon

WWE is arguably the pinnacle of sports entertainment, the fusion of athletic professional wrestling action, and the theatre that comes with it.

While the history of the sport is undoubtedly far more abundant than just WWE, with the NWA, AWA, WCW, and, now, AEW all battling away for supremacy, ticket sales, merchandise, and television time over the last number of decades.

For many youngsters who have grown up watching wrestling, making it to WWE represents the ultimate achievement, the chance to walk that famous aisle, and maybe lock horns with some of your all-time heroes. For others, however, the wrestling world - and indeed the universe beyond wrestling altogether - has proved too great a lure.

Indeed, some have been offered the fame, money, and notoriety that comes with being a WWE Superstar, but thought better of it. Whether it be a calling in life away from the ring or a more attractive proposition elsewhere, there have been those who've opted to shun the advances of Vince McMahon's company.

Whether they be stars who rejected fresh terms to stay or names who've never been tempted to work there at all, here, we take a look at just five of the names who have turned down major contract offers from WWE.

#5. Dean Ambrose

Dean Ambrose

Dean Ambrose's departure from WWE in 2019 was arguably one of the biggest stories of the year for wrestling fans.

Ambrose, who gained fame with the company during his run as part of The Shield, is now happily plying his trade in AEW as Jon Moxley, where he is the company's current World Champion.

His contract expired with the company on 30 April 2019, after he'd been given a considerable amount of television time as WWE heavily promoted action such as 'Dean Ambrose's Final WWE Match' and 'The Shield's Final Chapter.'

Ambrose reportedly told the company earlier that year that he had no intention of remaining with WWE, despite being offered a five-year deal reportedly worth in the region of some $1 million per year.

During his time with WWE, Ambrose was a former WWE Champion, Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion and Money in the Bank winner.

