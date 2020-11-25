5 Stipulated matches that WWE could be planning for TLC 2020

The final WWE pay-per-view of 2020 is now finally in sight and whilst there are rumors that suggest WWE has no idea what the final card will be at this point, it's obvious that the company already has some interesting matches planned.

Over the past few weeks, there have been a few feuds building that would make sense if they were allowed to collide at WWE TLC. More often than not the pay-per-view has become the place where stipulated matches populate the card.

This year will be no different and since there have already been a few hints as to what these matches could be, here are just five stipulated matches that could happen at this year's WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs event.

#5 Alexa Bliss vs Nikki Cross - If Bliss loses she will be forced to leave The Firefly Fun House/Cross has to join

Nikki Cross left Alexa Bliss in the ring after an argument on SmackDown a few months ago, which was when The Fiend was able to target the former Women's Champion.

Bliss has since become his new sidekick and has even been added to The Firefly Fun House, but Nikki Cross has now decided that she wants her friend back.

After a brawl last week on RAW, the two women faced off this week with Bliss coming out on top after using some mind games that had obviously come directly from The Fiend himself.

Cross has made it her mission to beat The Fiend out of Bliss and at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs next month, Cross could be given the chance to fight Bliss with an added stipulation.

It would be interesting to see if Alexa Bliss would put her place in the Fun House on the line in order for Cross to have to join them, if she fails to defeat her former friend.