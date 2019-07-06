5 Stipulation matches that could be added to WWE Extreme Rules 2019

Alexa Bliss will face Bayley at Extreme Rules

The 2019 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view takes place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sunday, July 14.

Six matches have been announced for the event so far, including The Undertaker & Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre (No Holds Barred) and Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch vs. Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans (Extreme Rules ‘Winners Take All’ for the Universal Championship and Raw Women’s Championship).

Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe (WWE Championship), Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss (SmackDown Women’s Championship), Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese (Cruiserweight Championship) and Daniel Bryan & Rowan vs. Big E & Xavier Woods vs. Heavy Machinery (SmackDown Tag Team titles) have also been announced, but none of those four matches currently have stipulations.

With several rivalries ongoing on both Raw and SmackDown Live, including Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler and Finn Balor vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, there is every chance that WWE will add more matches – and more stipulations – to the six-match card over the next week.

In this article, let’s take a look at five possible stipulation matches that WWE could announce on the final episodes of Raw and SmackDown Live before Extreme Rules.

#5 Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe (Ladder match)

Samoa Joe has viciously attacked Kofi Kingston in back-to-back weeks on Raw by locking in his signature Coquina Clutch submission move on the WWE champion.

Nothing about the altercations between these two men has suggested that their title match at Extreme Rules should have a ladder stipulation, so it was a surprise when commentator Corey Graves casually mentioned on Raw that he has heard from a source that they will compete in a Ladder match.

Although the unusual stipulation is yet to be added to the upcoming encounter, it is safe to assume that WWE will make it official at some point in the next week.

If not, then Graves needs new sources!

