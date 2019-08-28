5 Stipulation matches WWE should bring back after King of the Ring

The 'Fiend' Bray Wyatt could bring back the Buried Alive match in the near future.

In just a few weeks, the WWE will crown a new monarch to their roster, as the 2019 'King of the Ring' will be decided at Clash of Champions.

A staple of the WWE, the King of the Ring tournament has been won by some of the biggest stars ever, including 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, Bret Hart, Triple H and Kurt Angle.

With the King of the Ring tournament coming back for the first time since 2015, this has led to a lot of speculation on what else the company could bring back from the past.

In the annals of WWE history, there is no shortage of classic matches that could be brought back and would definitely have fans tuning in.

Here are five Stipulation matches WWE should bring back after King of the Ring:

#5: The Parking Lot Brawl

John Cena and JBL battled in a Parking Lot Brawl in 2008.

The WWE Universe may see Superstars battle each and every week on shows like RAW, SmackDown Live, 205 Live and NXT, but some fans may argue that everything seems too clean.

After all, the WWE are the leading force in Sports Entertainment, so it's only natural that the show looks incredible, especially in High Definition (HD).

Enter, the Parking Lot Brawl, a contest between Superstars backstage, which seems more real than any other.

Taking place (surprise surprise) in a Parking Lot, this match would see two Superstars wail into each other, in the hopes of coming out on top.

It's clear in 2019 that fans would like to see a unique perspective on brawls, as the recent brawl between Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman on the July 1st RAW was praised by fans.

Though we sometimes may catch a glimpse of Superstars fighting backstage, these brawls would mean a lot more if they were sanctioned by WWE, and this match type could lead to a plethora of entertaining moments.

