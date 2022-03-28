5 stipulations that should be added to WrestleMania 38 matches

WrestleMania 38 is right around the corner and the card is almost ready. From the winner-takes-all main event to Stone Cold Steve Austin's special appearance, the event promises to be an enormous spectacle.

WrestleMania is the biggest event of the year and generally includes many matches with exciting stipulations besides championships. The Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville match is dubbed “anything goes”, which has helped increase hype for the bout.

But there are other matches which may benefit if WWE adds some spice to them. With an episode of both RAW and SmackDown between now and 'Mania, fans may expect new stakes to be added to certain bouts.

This article will focus on five match stipulations that should be added to WrestleMania 38.

#5. Madcap Moss as the special guest referee - Baron Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre, Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss

Considering the amount of buildup Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin has, it has so far failed to keep the WWE Universe invested. Their rivalry needs something new to keep fans talking, and Corbin's partner Madcap Moss may be the one to spice up the feud.

For a while, WWE teased a babyface turn for Moss. He suffered a neck injury and Corbin still sent him to face McIntyre. Thus, it would be great if WWE appoints him as the special guest referee for the match, drumming up anticipation about whom he will eventually support.

#4. Fatal-4-Way Ladder match for the Women's Tag Team Championship

The participants of women's tag team championship match at WrestleMania.

Ladder matches are always fun, and they deserve a place on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Women's Tag Team Championship Match includes four teams and eight total competitors - a great number for a ladder match.

All the competing superstars are exceptionally talented and can put on a spectacle with this stipulation. Furthermore, no Intercontinental title match has been announced for WrestleMania thus far, which could lead to the Women's Title getting the ladder stip.

#3. Submission only - Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE is focusing more on the submission aspect than the SmackDown Women's Championship in Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair's feud. Hopes are high that the match may end with a tap-out.

If that's the case, it would be best to book it as a “submission match”. Fans have witnessed some great matches with this stipulation, including Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart. It's a stipulation that best suits the Rousey-Flair feud.

#2. Steel Cage match - Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

WWE has booked Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns as "The Biggest Match of All Time". It already had a massive stipulation of winner-takes-all, and WWE exponentially increased the stakes by announcing it as a title unification match.

The only way to take this bout to another level would be to add a cage. The Usos have cost several of Roman's challengers and they must be banned from ringside for a fair match. What better option is there than making the superstars fight in a cage so that no one can interfere?

It would befit the culmination of the years-long feud between The Tribal Chief and The Beast Incarnate.

#1. Seth Rollins puts his career on the line for a WrestleMania match

Yes, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins does not have a match announced as of yet. However, it's almost a guarantee that he will get one eventually. Whether it's Cody Rhodes, Gable Steveson or any other superstar, fans will get to know his opponent sooner rather than later.

But before his rival is revealed, Rollins' desperation for a match might force him to do something unexpected. The Visionary putting his career at stake will increase the intensity of his bout tenfold.

This may be a pipe dream, but never say never in professional wrestling.

